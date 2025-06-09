Circle K Delivers Summer Relief with Thirst-Crushing Campaign

This summer, Circle K is tackling thirst head-on with a refreshing new campaign titled ‘We Definitely Have That,’ showcasing the brand's commitment to being the ultimate destination for quenching any summer craving. The campaign goes beyond selling cold drinks, it taps into a universal truth: thirst can heighten discomfort, frustration, even desperation, especially in summer's heat.

Amy Hendricks, head of NA marketing at Circle K, said, "Partnering with Grey has opened up a new creative chapter for us. Their ability to connect with our brand, our mission to make it easy, and our commitment to meeting our customers’ everyday needs, has unlocked something truly special. The work is unexpected, smart, and genuinely fun, the perfect way to kick off our new creative platform.”

In its first campaign, Circle K positions itself as more than a convenience store, it’s the reset that transforms your day. Whether it’s a small indulgence, an instant boost, or a moment of control, the perfect icy drink helps you keep moving. As the tagline says, “Whatever you’re thirsting for, Circle K Makes Your Day.”

At the heart of the campaign are three cinematic, humour-filled commercials, ‘It's Been a Day’, ‘Bad Idea’, and ‘Gamer Grind’, each capturing the emotional highs and lows of summer thirst and the instant relief Circle K delivers with its promise: ‘We Definitely Have That.’ Shot through an immersive ‘Snorkel Cam’ POV, the films exaggerate the desperate search for refreshment, putting viewers directly in the dry-mouthed moments of the characters.

Adam Kahn, CCO from Grey Midwest, said, "Everyone knows the feeling of being summer thirsty, it’s physical, emotional, and can completely change your mood. We wanted to tell stories that felt both relatable and distinct, built on universal truths but delivered with a twist of invention, bringing those moments to life in a way that’s as refreshing as the drinks themselves."

Rolling out last month in the U.S. and soon will be rolling out in Canada next month, the campaign spans a variety of channels, including TV, online video (OLV), display, social media, radio, and out-of-home.

