Model Citizen Creative Hires Kristina Iwankiw as Executive Producer

​Model Citizen Creative has hired Kristina Iwankiw as executive producer, marking a major addition to its leadership team. With over two decades of experience in music and sound production, Kristina brings a deep well of creative and operational expertise to the company.



Kristina began her career at HUM Music before moving into the executive producer role at Stimmüng. Most recently, she served as head of production at The Elements Music, where she spent five years leading the production department and overseeing a wide range of music and sound design projects.



Her career has seen her collaborate with top creative agencies and brands, helping shape original compositions, sound design, and broader audio strategies for the likes of Google, Nike, Visa, Coca-Cola, Honda, Gatorade, ESPN, and many more. Her work has earned industry recognition from the Clios, AICP, AMP Awards, Effies, and London International Awards.



Re-joining former colleague and Model Citizen founder Rory Doggett was a full-circle moment for Kristina. “There’s a real sense of creative momentum here, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she said. “Rory and I go way back, so stepping into this role with him at the helm feels both natural and energising”.

