Mission 1 OCEAN's '5%' Sparks a Striking Call to Explore and Protect Our Oceans

Following notable past collaborations of 'Saving the Sea is Also Saving the Earth' and 'Rockseeds' (awarded a Silver Lion at Cannes in the Sustainable Development Goals category) , Change and Mission 1 OCEAN now launch '5%', a minimalist yet powerful campaign.

The insight is simple: only 5% of our oceans have been explored. And the more we know them, the better we can protect them.

To illustrate this imbalance, the campaign features a bold visual idea: images composed of just 5% sea and 95% sky — a striking creative statement by acclaimed photographer Ale Burset (Grand Prix winner at Cannes 2024 for Magnum – Find Your Summer).

Each image becomes a visual data point, delivering the message, “We only know 5% of the oceans”, with the goal of raising awareness and sparking collective action.

“To better protect the oceans, we must first understand them; and to understand them, we must explore them.” remarked Alexis Rosenfeld, founder of Mission 1 OCEAN

