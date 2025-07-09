senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Mission 1 OCEAN's '5%' Sparks a Striking Call to Explore and Protect Our Oceans

09/07/2025
56
Share
Change and Mission 1 OCEAN team up with photographer Ale Burset to deliver a stark visual reminder that knowing the ocean is the first step to saving it

Following notable past collaborations of 'Saving the Sea is Also Saving the Earth' and 'Rockseeds' (awarded a Silver Lion at Cannes in the Sustainable Development Goals category) , Change and Mission 1 OCEAN now launch '5%', a minimalist yet powerful campaign.

The insight is simple: only 5% of our oceans have been explored. And the more we know them, the better we can protect them.

To illustrate this imbalance, the campaign features a bold visual idea: images composed of just 5% sea and 95% sky — a striking creative statement by acclaimed photographer Ale Burset (Grand Prix winner at Cannes 2024 for Magnum – Find Your Summer).

Each image becomes a visual data point, delivering the message, “We only know 5% of the oceans”, with the goal of raising awareness and sparking collective action.

“To better protect the oceans, we must first understand them; and to understand them, we must explore them.” remarked Alexis Rosenfeld, founder of Mission 1 OCEAN

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Change, an FCB Alliance
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Change, an FCB Alliance
Jungle
Art & Fenêtres
16/09/2024
Space
Art & Fenêtres
16/09/2024
Ice
Art & Fenêtres
16/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1