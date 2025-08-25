senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Minecraft Names Ice Cube First Ever Claims Adjuster

25/08/2025
43
Share
Campaign from AKQA sees Ice Cube waiting in his 'Ice Cubicle' to review cube-related mishaps

Minecraft is a game about creation and destruction. Millions of players spend hours mining, crafting, and collecting, only to have it all come crashing down. To help players reclaim what they have lost, AKQA and Minecraft partnered with the original cube, Ice Cube, for a social-first campaign. Six native films feature Ice Cube in his most unexpected role yet: Minecraft’s first Insurance Claims Adjuster, waiting in his 'Ice Cubicle' to review cube-related mishaps. The campaign launches with a call for the community to submit their own Cube Claims, followed by films featuring five gaming creators and live brand reactions to fan submissions. Each claim is judged by Ice Cube in over-the-top, absurd ways that reflect Minecraft’s quirky, creative spirit.

The campaign also extends into the game with a custom Minecraft Marketplace Add-On. The Insurance Adjuster Add-On allows players to retrieve inventory items after death, spawning an NPC at their bed who can return items, give bonuses, or trigger a boss fight with rewards like custom items or trophies. The collaboration comes at a moment where both Minecraft and Ice Cube connect with multi-generational audiences: nostalgic for parents, retro-cool for kids, and united by a shared sense of creativity and play.

Check out the rest of the series here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from AKQA US
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from AKQA US
Ice Cube Claims Adjuster
Minecraft
25/08/2025
Periods Made Better
Honey Pot
10/07/2025
May Cause
Plant Based Foods Association
05/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1