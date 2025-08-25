Minecraft Names Ice Cube First Ever Claims Adjuster

Minecraft is a game about creation and destruction. Millions of players spend hours mining, crafting, and collecting, only to have it all come crashing down. To help players reclaim what they have lost, AKQA and Minecraft partnered with the original cube, Ice Cube, for a social-first campaign. Six native films feature Ice Cube in his most unexpected role yet: Minecraft’s first Insurance Claims Adjuster, waiting in his 'Ice Cubicle' to review cube-related mishaps. The campaign launches with a call for the community to submit their own Cube Claims, followed by films featuring five gaming creators and live brand reactions to fan submissions. Each claim is judged by Ice Cube in over-the-top, absurd ways that reflect Minecraft’s quirky, creative spirit.

The campaign also extends into the game with a custom Minecraft Marketplace Add-On. The Insurance Adjuster Add-On allows players to retrieve inventory items after death, spawning an NPC at their bed who can return items, give bonuses, or trigger a boss fight with rewards like custom items or trophies. The collaboration comes at a moment where both Minecraft and Ice Cube connect with multi-generational audiences: nostalgic for parents, retro-cool for kids, and united by a shared sense of creativity and play.

