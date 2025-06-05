Michelob ULTRA and Designer Victor Solomon Merge Artistry with Legacy for NBA Championship Bottles

​Michelob ULTRA, the official global beer sponsor of the NBA, is bottling up that winning feeling with the debut of its 2025 NBA Championship Michelob ULTRA Bottle - a one-of-a-kind artistic collaboration with renowned artist and designer Victor Solomon. In celebration of the NBA Finals, Michelob ULTRA and Victor will be producing a limited quantity of bottles and designs that will be gifted to legendary NBA teams of the past along with the soon-to-be-crowned 2025 NBA Champions and select fans.

Inspired by the enduring spirit of basketball greatness, Michelob ULTRA's championship bottles are a cornerstone of the NBA Championship locker room celebration. For the 2025 bottle designs, Solomon – the creative mind behind many of the NBA's most iconic trophies – is merging artistry with legacy to infuse the thrill of victory into a lasting work of art.

During Game One of the 2025 NBA Championships, Michelob ULTRA will unveil the 2025 bottle design through a :60 film from FCB New York, that honours the teams who have shaped the league through their pursuit of greatness. Interspersed with glimpses of the making of Solomon's bottle design, 'Legacy' is a retrospective look at iconic NBA moments from the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, 1990s Chicago Bulls, the 2000s era San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors from the 2010s. Each of these legendary franchises will be gifted a premium version of the 2025 NBA Championship Michelob ULTRA Bottle that includes a gradient sleeve that nods to a carved backboard and plays host to a removable, wearable gold half-sphere basketball pendant made from gold used in the creation of NBA trophies and encrusted with 25 diamonds.

"I approached the opportunity with an ambition to literally elevate this bottle to trophy status," Victor said. "I built from the bottle up, first adopting a dimensional pattern on the base - inspired by my fine-art stained glass basketball backboards - and topped it with a white gradient to symbolise the ascension to excellence. The basketball-inspired, diamond-seamed pendant is fabricated from recycled trophy gold and specially formed to sit flush on the bottle's surface, with the signature Michelob ULTRA Ribbon to wrap it and mount it to the bottle. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans to get their hands on the DNA of the Championship to celebrate in their own way."

For 15 lucky fans, Michelob ULTRA is extending the celebration beyond the locker room with the chance to win an exclusive fan edition of Solomon's 2025 bottle design. The exclusive fan design features a similar wearable basketball pendant that is gold-plated and adorned with synthetic stones, offering fans the ultimate trophy for their dedication to team and league.

To cap off the championship, ULTRA will unveil its 'Superior' TVC, honouring the 2025 NBA Champions. The TVC will illustrate the parallels between the championship team's 2025 journey and how the 2025 NBA Championship Michelob ULTRA Bottle was forged. Highlights from the season will be woven alongside clips from Solomon's design process, culminating with the crowning of the bottle and of the new NBA champions.



"As a long time sponsor of the NBA, Michelob ULTRA has been a staple in many superior celebrations throughout the years," said Ricardo Marques, senior vice president of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "Some of the greatest moments of past championships have come from a place where beer is best enjoyed – in a championship-winning locker room. We're proud that through this collaboration with Victor Solomon and the league, Michelob ULTRA can continue to elevate these special moments in basketball culture."



