Eggos Campaign Breaks Breakfast Deadlocks

Mornings are full of 'no’s' - from both kids and parents. But Eggo? That’s a yes.



In the first work from FCB New York since being named Kellanova’s new agency of record, 'No One Says No to Eggo' reintroduces the iconic breakfast brand with a fresh comedic tone and a sharp read on the real friction between what kids want and what parents feel good about serving. It also marks the return of the brand’s most famous line - ‘L’Eggo My Eggo.'



The campaign rolls out with a series of national TV spots - including new creative for both classic Homestyle Waffles and the newly renamed Protein Waffles - aimed at both parents of younger kids and parents of teens. The spots capture the daily breakfast standoff between parents and kids, and the one thing that can break the deadlock: a golden, crispy Eggo. It’s the one thing everyone can agree on, and the creative uses humour to take that unexpected agreement to delightfully absurd extremes.

Backed by a new brand platform 'No One Says No to Eggo,' the work marks a strategic shift for the brand, reframing Eggo as more than just convenient. It’s a rare win for both kids and parents.

“With ‘No One Says No to Eggo,’ we wanted to capture the real moments of family mornings - and spotlight Eggo as the rare, wholesome win that brings parents and kids together. It’s a fresh platform built on a timeless truth, and it felt like the perfect moment to bring back ‘L’Eggo My Eggo’ in a way today’s families can connect with. This platform reflects what’s always been at the heart of Eggo: delicious, no-compromise breakfasts that have been a family favourite for generations,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing, Frozen Foods, Eggo.

This campaign kicks off a longer-term brand platform built to turn the daily push-pull between kids and parents into a consistent source of playful, relatable storytelling - and to bring this iconic brand back to the forefront of the breakfast conversation.



"'L’Eggo My Eggo' is one of the most iconic taglines ever written. We wanted to reframe it for today's family dynamics and reconnect parents and kids to Eggo, and to each other, in a super fun, meaningful way. The campaign 'No One Says No to Eggo' is centered around the all-too-familiar daily breakfast showdown, where both sides have an equal voice and a mutual 'yes' is a very powerful thing,” said Stu Mair, executive creative director, FCB New York.

