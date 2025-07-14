Merkle and Shopify Launch Strategic Partnership

​Merkle, a transformation consultancy globally recognised as a leader in digital commerce services, and Shopify, the leading global commerce company, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth and modernising commerce platforms for large enterprises and B2B clients. This collaboration leverages both companies' strengths to deliver a comprehensive, connected commerce experience that is innovative, AI-enabled, and responsive to modern business needs. The partnership will focus on integrating marketing solutions, including Merkle’s end-to-end services in commerce, CRM, loyalty and promotions, and commerce analytics, and leverage dentsu's identity resolution platform, dentsu.Identity, to help businesses identify and personalise experiences for their customers across touchpoints and channels.

Today’s digital leaders are tasked with moving to market quickly, expanding into new geographies, optimising their digital business performance, and delivering connected experiences that surprise and delight consumers and buyers across touchpoints. Navigating the complexity of delivering on these priorities requires a modern commerce platform that can be flexible to support diverse business needs and a partner who can design and deliver a connected commerce strategy to support multi-channel, end-to-end buying journeys.

As part of this partnership, Merkle has appointed Steven Duran, formerly of Carrier Corporation, to lead its Shopify teams in the Americas, with Merkle’s services in the EMEA being led by Thomas Walter, chief solutions officer.

Together, Merkle and Shopify are bringing to market a holistic CX, commerce, identity, and loyalty and promotions-as-a-service. These offerings include the following:

dentsu.Identity for Shopify: Merkle, dentsu’s transformation consultancy, connects their data and identity solution to Shopify’s enterprise commerce platform to drive stronger engagement to purchase. With this integration, B2B and B2C merchants can identify unknown visitors to the brand’s site to drive personalisation across the customer journey and enrich their existing customer information. Merkle’s data & identity solution is currently live across 75+ Shopify merchants.

Loyalty Pop-Up Shop: Merkle’s strong expertise in loyalty and promotions provides unique opportunities to leverage Shopify. With the ability for speed to market, Merkle has deployed unique games, loyalty programs, and promotional experiences on Shopify sites to deliver on the full end-to-end CX use cases.

Connected CRM: As a global partner of Braze, Merkle’s expertise in CRM, connected to loyalty, commerce, and identity, enables B2B and B2C brands to innovate in end-to-end customer journeys.

B2C and B2B Transformation: Merkle’s deep understanding of the business of B2B and B2C commerce, as well as a history in enterprise, ecommerce, and marketing technology, enables businesses to deliver a unified shopping experience leveraging Shopify’s modern architecture.

Strategic Business Consulting & Intelligence: Merkle will offer comprehensive consulting services to build business cases and develop tailored solutions that are projected to maximise value from the Shopify platform, allow brands to grow into new markets and channels, and optimise their existing investments.

“By combining Shopify’s robust commerce capabilities with Merkle’s expertise in experience-led, data-driven transformation, Merkle will open new opportunities for both B2C and B2B enterprise clientele to deliver sustainable growth,” said Eric Buss, head of customer experience and commerce at Merkle Americas. “By activating all our services, including our identity platform in partnership with Shopify, we can drive game-changing personalisation that delivers growth and loyalty.”

To learn more about Merkle’s Shopify services, click here.

