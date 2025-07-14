Merkle and Shopify Launch Strategic Partnership

Merkle, a transformation consultancy globally recognised as a leader in digital commerce services, and Shopify, the leading global commerce company, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth and modernising commerce platforms for large enterprises and B2B clients. This collaboration leverages both companies' strengths to deliver a comprehensive, connected commerce experience that is innovative, AI-enabled, and responsive to modern business needs. The partnership will focus on integrating marketing solutions, including Merkle’s end-to-end services in commerce, CRM, loyalty and promotions, and commerce analytics, and leverage dentsu's identity resolution platform, dentsu.Identity, to help businesses identify and personalise experiences for their customers across touchpoints and channels.
Today’s digital leaders are tasked with moving to market quickly, expanding into new geographies, optimising their digital business performance, and delivering connected experiences that surprise and delight consumers and buyers across touchpoints. Navigating the complexity of delivering on these priorities requires a modern commerce platform that can be flexible to support diverse business needs and a partner who can design and deliver a connected commerce strategy to support multi-channel, end-to-end buying journeys.
As part of this partnership, Merkle has appointed Steven Duran, formerly of Carrier Corporation, to lead its Shopify teams in the Americas, with Merkle’s services in the EMEA being led by Thomas Walter, chief solutions officer.
Together, Merkle and Shopify are bringing to market a holistic CX, commerce, identity, and loyalty and promotions-as-a-service. These offerings include the following:
“By combining Shopify’s robust commerce capabilities with Merkle’s expertise in experience-led, data-driven transformation, Merkle will open new opportunities for both B2C and B2B enterprise clientele to deliver sustainable growth,” said Eric Buss, head of customer experience and commerce at Merkle Americas. “By activating all our services, including our identity platform in partnership with Shopify, we can drive game-changing personalisation that delivers growth and loyalty.”
