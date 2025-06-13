Canon Powers Up Next-Gen Creators with Game Changing Campaign

Canon EMEA launches its latest integrated campaign, developed by global creative agency of record VCCP and created exclusively by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

‘Created Different’ is a new pan-European campaign by VCCP, aimed at re-establishing Canon as the go-to brand for a new generation of hybrid image-makers, this time connecting with high-profile creators.

At its heart, ‘Created Different’ plays into both the quality, innovation and heritage of the brand’s products whilst recognising the spirit of a modern-day creator and their ambition. It’s about empowering and demonstrating to creators that with Canon by their side, they can confidently produce extraordinary work that matches their aspirations.

The campaign launches with a high-energy hero film showcasing three standout creators: an extreme pogoist called Henry Cabelus, a former Olympic swimmer turned TikTok dancer called Kristina Makushenko, and a makeup illusionist with over 2M followers, called Mimi Choi. TikTok-style transitions and sharp editing bring their unique crafts to life. Supporting ‘before-and-after’ behind-the-scenes films highlight the visual leap Canon gear enables.

The entire campaign was produced, and delivered exclusively by Girl&Bear, VCCP’s global content creation studio. Directed by Girl&Bear’s own Ed Rosie, the hero 20” film was at the heart of the production, supported by over 100 additional assets including 6” bumper ads, bespoke behind-the-scenes content, and a full photography campaign designed for both retail and online platforms. Running for six weeks across YouTube, TikTok, Meta, and Google Ads in the UK, France, and Germany, every element of the campaign was crafted under one roof by the expert teams at Girl&Bear, Girl&Bear Post, and Design & Artlab.

Ingrid Masachs, EMEA marketing director at Canon EMEA said, “This campaign puts Canon right where it belongs - at the heart of creator culture. We’re showing that Canon isn’t just keeping up, it’s setting the pace.”

Jim Capp, creative director at VCCP, said, "The creators who stand out are the ones who push limits — with both their ideas and their craft. As their views soar, they demand more from their stills and video. This launch piece for the new platform spotlights three creators doing exactly that.”

