senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Mercury Broadband Gamifies Home Technology

27/08/2025
8
Share
Mercury has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign, created with FCB Aotearoa, inviting New Zealanders to take part in a nationwide treasure hunt for ‘cheat codes’ hidden in media

‘Cheat Codes’ by Mercury Broadband is a digital gaming experience that challenges Kiwis to uncover hidden codes planted across their everyday lives — from blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances in TV shows and social feeds, to real-world sightings on posters, mugs, and even broadcast “glitches.” Once spotted, players can scan and enter the codes on their mobile devices using icons found on everyday household appliances.

Participants will be rewarded with the chance to win Samsung smart appliances, free broadband packages, and more — with a total prize pool of $100,000.

The campaign is part of Mercury’s new brand platform, ‘Bring the Buzz’ — a celebration of how technology, paired with imagination, can energise everyday life and inspire Kiwis to see possibility in the ordinary. Concepted, designed and crafted by FCB and Assembly.

A true showcase of FCB’s full-service, integrated capabilities, the campaign has been brought to life in dynamic and engaging ways, powered by clever AI-driven tech.

Blair Alexander, CEO FCB Media, said, “‘Cheat Codes’ shows what’s possible when creativity, technology and media truly integrate. With a bold client and media partners willing to rewrite the rules, we’ve delivered genuine channel innovation at scale. After successfully launching Mercury’s new Bring the Buzz platform six months ago, it was the perfect moment to level up with gamification and bring some real excitement into Kiwi homes this winter.”

Michaela Chilton, brand strategy and experience manager at Mercury, said, “‘Cheat Codes’ was designed to bring something fresh, fun, and a little unexpected to the broadband category — because fast, reliable broadband is just the beginning. What really matters is how it powers the moments that bring our homes to life.”

Senior FCB creatives Tim Thach and Guy Perry added, “We used to unlock choppers in GTA and motherlodes in Sims. Now we’re grown-ups, and keen for things to help us in real life… like washing machines and phones. Big kudos to the Assembly crew and our FCB tech team for activating GOD MODE on the craft and web build, creating a beautiful visual language that turns buttons into prizes.”

‘Cheat Codes’ are appearing anywhere and everywhere — so keep your eyes peeled. Visit mercurycheatcodes.co.nz on your mobile to play.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from FCB New Zealand
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from FCB New Zealand
Cheat Codes
Mercury Broadband
27/08/2025
Finding Jade Part Two
One NZ
16/06/2025
Finding Jade
One New Zealand
03/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1