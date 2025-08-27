Mercury Broadband Gamifies Home Technology

‘Cheat Codes’ by Mercury Broadband is a digital gaming experience that challenges Kiwis to uncover hidden codes planted across their everyday lives — from blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearances in TV shows and social feeds, to real-world sightings on posters, mugs, and even broadcast “glitches.” Once spotted, players can scan and enter the codes on their mobile devices using icons found on everyday household appliances.

Participants will be rewarded with the chance to win Samsung smart appliances, free broadband packages, and more — with a total prize pool of $100,000.

The campaign is part of Mercury’s new brand platform, ‘Bring the Buzz’ — a celebration of how technology, paired with imagination, can energise everyday life and inspire Kiwis to see possibility in the ordinary. Concepted, designed and crafted by FCB and Assembly.

A true showcase of FCB’s full-service, integrated capabilities, the campaign has been brought to life in dynamic and engaging ways, powered by clever AI-driven tech.

Blair Alexander, CEO FCB Media, said, “‘Cheat Codes’ shows what’s possible when creativity, technology and media truly integrate. With a bold client and media partners willing to rewrite the rules, we’ve delivered genuine channel innovation at scale. After successfully launching Mercury’s new Bring the Buzz platform six months ago, it was the perfect moment to level up with gamification and bring some real excitement into Kiwi homes this winter.”

Michaela Chilton, brand strategy and experience manager at Mercury, said, “‘Cheat Codes’ was designed to bring something fresh, fun, and a little unexpected to the broadband category — because fast, reliable broadband is just the beginning. What really matters is how it powers the moments that bring our homes to life.”

Senior FCB creatives Tim Thach and Guy Perry added, “We used to unlock choppers in GTA and motherlodes in Sims. Now we’re grown-ups, and keen for things to help us in real life… like washing machines and phones. Big kudos to the Assembly crew and our FCB tech team for activating GOD MODE on the craft and web build, creating a beautiful visual language that turns buttons into prizes.”

‘Cheat Codes’ are appearing anywhere and everywhere — so keep your eyes peeled. Visit mercurycheatcodes.co.nz on your mobile to play.

