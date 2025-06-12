senckađ
Melbourne Social Co Joins Forces with KeepCup to Power Purposeful Social Media

12/06/2025
Blending creativity with conscious storytelling, the partnership will elevate KeepCup’s social presence and champion sustainability across digital platforms

Melbourne Social Co is excited to announce a new partnership with KeepCup, the Australian brand that sparked a global revolution in reusables, to lead their social media strategy and native content creation across digital platforms.

This values-aligned collaboration brings together two purpose-driven Australian businesses committed to creating impact.

Shelley Friesen, founder of Melbourne Social Co, said working with KeepCup is a natural fit and that, “KeepCup is an iconic Aussie brand with a loyal global community. We’re thrilled to be working together to tell meaningful stories, grow their social media presence and continue to champion sustainability, in a way that’s engaging, accessible and authentic.”

This new partnership marks another milestone in MSC’s work with leading brands, joining a client roster that includes DoorDash, Oates, Adairs and OMG.

v2.25.1