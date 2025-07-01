Pizza Pizza Brings Back the Reverse Tariff Just in Time for Canada Day

Tariffs don’t seem to be going anywhere. And neither is the Reverse Tariff.

Earlier this year, Pizza Pizza introduced the 'Reverse Tariff' — a 25% discount on regular-priced pizzas — launched as a response to cross-border trade tensions and a way to offer value to Canadians.

Now, the brand has brought it back, reintroducing the Reverse Tariff with a nostalgic nod, just in time for Canada Day. Pizza Pizza has turned its historic Reverse Tariff into a playful new spot spoofing a Canadian history–style commercial titled 'A Slice of Canada’s Pizza Heritage,' transforming a fan-favourite deal into a uniquely Canadian cultural moment.

To support the campaign, Pizza Pizza partnered with Leger on a national survey which found that 54% of Canadians say it’s important to support Canadian pizza brands — reinforcing that national pride still plays a role in everyday spending decisions.

Canadians can get the discount by using the code ‘ReverseTariff’ at pizzapizza.ca or on the Pizza Pizza app.

"The Reverse Tariff was created in response to challenging times as a way to step up for Canadians and provide some relief. Having the unique status as a 100% Canadian-based national QSR, we wanted to bring it back in time for Canada Day to celebrate our Canadian roots and national pride, while continuing to drive real value on an area that remains topical. The Reverse Tariff Pizza is another example of demonstrating our commitment to our brand promise, that Everyone Deserves Pizza." commented Amber Winters, senior director of marketing at Pizza Pizza



The campaign was created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo and French creative adaptation was done by The French Shop. Paid media is planned by Media Experts, including OLVs and TV, while PR is managed by spPR.

