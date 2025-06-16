senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Zulu Alpha Kilo Recognised Among the World’s Best at 2025 Campaign Global Awards

16/06/2025
15
Share
Zulu Alpha Kilo also received a highly commended nod in the Brand Experience Agency of the Year category

The global advertising community gathered in London last night to honour creative and agency excellence at this year’s Campaign Global Awards. The gala brought together top agencies and talent from across the world to celebrate standout agencies in our industry.

This year’s competition saw a record-breaking number of entries, with 117 from 27 countries.

Zulu Alpha Kilo was among the most nominated agencies at this year’s awards show, receiving recognition across multiple categories. The indie agency placed in the top three in the Independent Agency of the Year category along with Pablo from UK, and Special from Australia - Z.A.K taking home Bronze. Zulu Alpha Kilo received a Highly Commended nod in the Brand Experience Agency of the Year category.

In the fiercely competitive Creative Agency of the Year category, Gold went to Mother UK, with Special Australia and VCCP being awarded Silver and Bronze respectively. Rounding out the shortlist in this prestigious category was Zulu Alpha Kilo, Rethink, Pablo and Uncommon Creative Studio.

The judging panel was made up entirely of global and regional chief marketing officers. As one judge put it, “What gives these awards their authority is that they're judged by the people who really matter – the global marketers who sign the contracts and live with the results.”

“I’m really proud of our entire team. We’re honoured to be recognised on a global stage among such a talented group of global creative agencies,” said Zak Mroueh, founder and creative chairman of Zulu Alpha Kilo.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Zulu Alpha Kilo
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Zulu Alpha Kilo
Bipartisan Wings Case Study
Pizza Pizza
11/06/2025
Wasche of the Wild Case Study
Destination BC
11/06/2025
Art Rate Monitor Case Study
Art Gallery of Ontario
11/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1