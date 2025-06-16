Zulu Alpha Kilo Recognised Among the World’s Best at 2025 Campaign Global Awards

The global advertising community gathered in London last night to honour creative and agency excellence at this year’s Campaign Global Awards. The gala brought together top agencies and talent from across the world to celebrate standout agencies in our industry.



This year’s competition saw a record-breaking number of entries, with 117 from 27 countries.



​Zulu Alpha Kilo was among the most nominated agencies at this year’s awards show, receiving recognition across multiple categories. The indie agency placed in the top three in the Independent Agency of the Year category along with Pablo from UK, and Special from Australia - Z.A.K taking home Bronze. Zulu Alpha Kilo received a Highly Commended nod in the Brand Experience Agency of the Year category.



In the fiercely competitive Creative Agency of the Year category, Gold went to Mother UK, with Special Australia and VCCP being awarded Silver and Bronze respectively. Rounding out the shortlist in this prestigious category was Zulu Alpha Kilo, Rethink, Pablo and Uncommon Creative Studio.



The judging panel was made up entirely of global and regional chief marketing officers. As one judge put it, “What gives these awards their authority is that they're judged by the people who really matter – the global marketers who sign the contracts and live with the results.”



“I’m really proud of our entire team. We’re honoured to be recognised on a global stage among such a talented group of global creative agencies,” said Zak Mroueh, founder and creative chairman of Zulu Alpha Kilo.

