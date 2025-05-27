Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: London International Awards

Top left to right: Christina Shaw and Bee Lee

Bottom left to right: Laurissa Levy, Barbara Levy and Terry Savage



We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

​

Global awards body, London International Awards (known as LIA) is a longstanding sponsor of the LBB & Friends Beach. Returning again for 2025, these Cannes veterans and champions of creative excellence share their top tips for the week, the key themes and ideas they want to explore with festival attendees and whose heading down from the team...

​

Q> What is it your company does?

LIA is a Creative Award Created for Creatives. Since its inception, LIA has been a worldwide award for creative excellence celebrating all forms of media. LIA is an awards festival built entirely around what the creative community always wanted an awards festival to be; a champion of the creative process, creatives themselves, and of course, great creative ideas. Constantly listening to what the industry needs, and acting on your feedback, means doing things the way they should be done.





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

Terry Savage, chairperson, LIA; Barbara Levy, president, LIA; Christina Shaw, awards director, LIA; Laurissa Levy, creative LIAisons director, LIA and Bee Lee, PR and marketing, LIA.





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We are in an industry that thrives on networking, making connections and exchanging ideas. I dare say, apart from the people we have invited to join us on the beach, we’ll meet other familiar and new faces there as well. Over some cold drinks, I think we would be keen to hear if the industry is returning to the art of craftmanship in the light of generative AI mimicking human efforts.





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

We hope to have an informal drinks networking event with some of our Creative LIAisons alumni on the LBB Beach. As the Creative LIAisons program was initially launched in 2012, many of them have risen through the ranks and it would be a nice way to catch up with where they are now.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Going to the Hotel du Cap when Cannes is over and shopping in St. Tropez. In all seriousness, what we always look forward to is meeting and greeting people that we don’t get to see very often and making new connections.





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Be prepared to meet everyone who is not on your schedule and half of who is. Network and make new connections.





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

We don’t want to give away our secret spots, because there are always long wait times.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Bring throat lozenges, sunscreen and your steps monitor/tracker.

