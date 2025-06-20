Meet the Creatures: Andy Williams

Q> What do you do, and where are you based?



Andy> Hi, I’m Andy, head of studio and innovation at Content Creatures; a strategic storytelling agency in Dorking.



I oversee the studio’s production, ensuring everything runs smoothly from both a technical and creative standpoint. My role spans four main areas:



1. Production Oversight & Pipeline Management



I manage our workflows and resolve technical issues, ensuring we use the right tools and processes for each project. I also coordinate R&D and bring in specialists when needed.



2. Creative Involvement



I stay hands-on across 2D, 3D, and experimental content, helping to shape work that meets our creative standards.



3. Technology & Innovation



I track emerging tools, software, and AI that could improve how we work, and I recommend ways to integrate them into our pipeline.



4. Team Development



I support ongoing training and development, guiding the team to build skills, use downtime for learning, and apply new knowledge to live projects.







Q> What recent campaigns might we know you from, and what was your input on these campaigns?



Andy> While not a traditional campaign, during my time at Content Creatures I led the animation for a 3D film created for KBR. The project aimed to showcase the complexity of their integrated pipeline model and highlight the unique advantages of their proprietary ‘KBR Way’ approach.





Q> How did you first get into the industry, and how did you realise what you wanted to do?

Andy> At school, the only subjects I really enjoyed were Art, Graphics and PE. I was creative, but I didn’t have a clear idea of where to take that. After leaving school, I played a bit of tennis but still wasn’t sure what direction to go in. It was only after chatting with one of my old tutors that animation came up as a suggestion.



I looked into a few courses and visited an open day at Farnham University. I applied and was lucky enough to get an unconditional offer, which meant I could skip the usual foundation year and go straight into the degree. After graduating, I knew this was the path I wanted to pursue, and I’ve been building on it ever since.







Q> Tell us about your journey so far.



Andy> Breaking into the industry wasn’t easy at first. Like many graduates, I found myself in that classic catch-22 - you need a portfolio to get work, but you need work to build a portfolio. So, I started small, taking on low-paid or unpaid jobs just to gain experience. I picked up the odd freelance project and gradually built up a network. A few contacts began recommending me as a junior freelancer, and over time, the work started to come in more regularly.



My first full-time role was with a charity, creating animated videos to explain cancer treatments to young audiences, a challenging but rewarding brief that turned into a longer-term engagement.



Towards the end of that role, I connected with Brett (one of the co-founders at Content Creatures) and took on a few weeks of freelance work for Content Creatures. Eventually, I joined the Content Creatures team full-time in 2016. Since then, I’ve grown with the company; moving from freelancer to senior animator, then animation lead, and now Head of Studio.







Q> What do people (clients, agencies etc) come to you for specifically?



Andy> Clients and agencies come to Content Creatures for thoughtful, strategic storytelling that brings clarity to complexity.



We’re known for transforming intricate ideas into engaging, visually distinctive content, whether that’s motion branding, animated brand films or corporate video.



We work in close creative partnership with every client to uncover what truly needs to be said, and craft the most effective way to say it.



Whatever the format, our focus is always the same: telling stories that audiences connect with, remember, and feel.







Q> What is your dream project?



Andy> I’d love to be lead animator on something like the next Uncharted game. That kind of cinematic, story-driven adventure really appeals to me, something with high-stakes treasure hunting, wall-scaling action, shootouts, and immersive environments.







Q> Outside of the day job, what fuels your creativity?



Andy> A lot of my creative energy comes from simply staying curious. I follow what’s happening in the industry, whether that’s new animation tech, gameplay design, or visual trends. I’ve also got friends in the industry, and it’s great seeing what they’re working on. Outside of screens, I’ve always enjoyed painting and drawing. It’s those small moments that help keep the creativity ticking over.







Q> Who are your creative heroes, and why?



Andy> Rather than specific individuals, I’ve always been drawn to a certain type of work, especially stop-motion animation. I’m a big fan of Laika Studios, films like Coraline and Kubo stand out for their distinctive, handcrafted character design and rich, atmospheric worlds. There’s a real depth to their storytelling, both visually and narratively, that I find consistently inspiring.







Q> What genre of animation would you star in?



Andy> Definitely comedy. I like to think I’ve got a decent sense of humour, so I’d probably fit best in something a bit wacky, nerdy, and offbeat. Think of an animated Chandler from Friends, dry, awkward, and always ready with a one-liner, or maybe Rex from Toy Story, full of nervous energy but well-meaning. It’d be the kind of animated comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

