Meet the Creatures: Amelie Davey

Q> What do you do, and where are you based?

Amelie> Hi, I’m Amelie Davey, marketing and account executive at Content Creatures.

I first joined the studio as a part-time marketing assistant and have since grown into a full-time role that bridges both the strategic and creative sides of the business. I work closely with our co-founders, Brett (strategy partner) and Cailie (creative partner), learning from their wealth of experience.

My role is varied. On the strategy side, I support Brett in delivering and maintaining our marketing output. This includes managing day-to-day activity across our website, social channels, and campaigns.

At the same time, I work with Cailie to support client relationships and live projects. From initial briefings through to final delivery, I help manage timelines, communications, and production logistics to ensure everything runs smoothly and our clients feel fully supported.

On live-action shoots, I assist Cailie in a production support role, helping coordinate everything on set as an assistant producer. I also get involved in brand audits and creative strategy sessions, supporting Brett with research, documentation and insight gathering.

So, if you choose to work with Content Creatures, chances are I’ll be part of the process!





Q> What recent campaigns might we know you from, and what was your input on these campaigns?

Amelie> My role tends to sit on the logistical side of things; whether that’s organising behind-the-scenes elements of our campaigns, keeping projects on track, or supporting live-action shoots. I work across both account management and production, often juggling the practical details that help bring creative ideas to life.

A recent project I really enjoyed working on was the CeraVe Awards. Content Creatures collaborated with the SEEN Group to produce a wide range of video content supporting the event, with a spotlight on CeraVe’s Oil Control Moisturising Gel Cream.

There was a bit of everything involved: interviews with influencers and medfluencers, day-in-the-life style content, paid influencer ads, and a sizzle reel capturing the energy of the event itself.

You can watch the BTS video we made of the event below here.





Q> How did you first get into the industry, and how did you realise what you wanted to do?

Amelie> I studied marketing and psychology at university, I’ve always been fascinated by people—what motivates them and how they make decisions. I was especially interested in how consumer behaviour connects with branding and communication, which naturally led me towards a career in marketing.

I’ve always liked the idea of learning by doing, so when the opportunity came up to join Content Creatures part-time as a marketing assistant while I was still finishing my degree, I jumped at it. It gave me a great introduction to the creative industry, and I quickly realised how much I enjoy being part of a team that brings ideas to life.

Now, I’m a full-time account executive, a role that plays to my strengths. I love working with people, building relationships, and supporting both the strategic and production sides of a project.





Q> What do people (clients, agencies etc) come to you for specifically?

Amelie> Since joining Content Creatures, I’ve come to really value how we approach storytelling. For us, it’s not just about making things look good, it’s about creating content that’s thoughtful, collaborative, and rooted in purpose. We never produce content for content’s sake. Instead, we take time to understand each brief properly (the audience, the goals, and the brand) so that everything we create has real meaning and intent behind it.

One thing that’s always stuck with me is something Brett and Cailie said early on in my time working at Content Creatures: our clients are the experts in their own businesses. That mindset shapes how we work. We’re not here to take over, we’re here to listen, ask the right questions, and be a trusted partner in the creative process.

That understanding shapes everything we do as a business. Our role is to help solve real challenges through insight-led thinking, smart design, and creative content that not only looks great - but is rooted in strategic storytelling that delivers real impact.





Q> What is your dream project?

Amelie> I’ve always loved sport and the powerful emotions it brings out. My dream project would be working on campaigns and productions that capture that energy and emotion, turning them into content that really resonates.

I’d love to partner with an organisation like Formula 1; there’s such a strong sense of history, speed, power, and prestige. Being part of a campaign that brings that emotion to life through film and storytelling would be incredible. It’s about translating that adrenaline and legacy into something audiences can feel through the screen.





Q> Outside of the day job, what fuels your creativity?

Amelie> I wouldn’t say I have a traditional creative hobby like painting, but I find inspiration in the everyday. A lot of it comes from the team I work with, we’re constantly sharing ideas, and those conversations often lead to fresh thinking.

I’m also someone who pays attention to what’s around me. Whether it’s branding that stands out or a campaign that does something different, I find those moments really energising. I also like keeping an eye on brands I admire and seeing what they’re up to, it often sparks new ideas and gives me a fresh perspective.





Q> Who are your creative heroes, and why?

Amelie> To be honest, I wouldn’t say I have one creative hero. For me, inspiration comes from the people around me, especially the team I work with. Everyone brings their own way of thinking, and that daily mix of perspectives feels more valuable than putting one person on a pedestal.





Q> What genre of animation would you star in?

Amelie> I’d like to think I’d star in something like expressive motion graphics. I’m drawn to bright, punchy visuals ( things that are bold and eye-catching) but I also love when there’s room for emotional nuance.

