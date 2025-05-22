Mecca Bingo and DJ Fish56Octagon Turn Up the Tempo for 'Full House' Track

This summer, Mecca Bingo has teamed up with viral DJ and social media sensation @Fish56Octagon, to drop the ultimate anthem: a high-tempo house track engineered to recreate the excitement of hitting the jackpot, every time you hear it. Now streaming on SoundCloud, 'FULL HOUSE', is designed to be a summer banger.



Following an experiment to measure physical reactions to bingo, Fish56Octagon aka Fish, crafted the track using the heart rate of bingo player as they claim a full house - 128 BPM. The result is a song that transforms the rush of a bingo victory into an electrifying summer hit.



Renowned for his viral house music mixes and signature at-home dressing gown DJ sessions, which have earned him over a million followers, Fish joined forces with Mecca Bingo to create the track which mirrors the iconic bingo experience. From pulsing bass lines that build anticipation, to the sound of rushing blood, and the celebratory clink of glasses reflecting bingo’s social vibe - the song crescendos into a euphoric cry of 'HOUSE!', followed by a classic music drop, with bingo calls woven throughout.



The track compliments the changing tempo of the nation’s soundtrack over the summer months. New research from Mecca Bingo reveals that over a quarter of all Brits (28%) switch up their House music is the go-to genre for nearly a quarter (23%) of adults under 35. music taste in summer - with 41% craving feel-good anthems and 25% drawn to high-energy beats, creating the perfect backdrop for a 'FULL HOUSE'’ track to take centre stage.

With over three quarters (76%) of them saying it gives them a ‘winning feeling’ - a heart-racing feeling as tension builds - the new track dials up that sensation. It doesn’t just feel like a win; it sounds like one.



No longer reserved for just the dancefloor, Mecca’s survey also shows that 34% of these younger house music fans crank it up when doing chores, nearly 2 in 5 (39%) also use it to smash gym sessions, 29% cook to it, and a 16% use it as the soundtrack to their workday. One in five (21%) even admit that a good house tune makes them feel completely unstoppable.



@Fish56Octagon comments, “Innovation is everything in music - you’ve got to keep surprising people, and blending the tension of bingo with the classic build and drop of house felt like the perfect crossover. I wanted to capture that electrifying moment when the numbers are dabbed off and you know you’ve won - it’s a proper rush, and that’s what this track is all about.



“House music thrives on that feeling of anticipation and release, and so does bingo - it’s all about the build before the drop, or the call that matches your final number. We hope this track brings that same energy, whether you’re on the dancefloor, dabbing numbers, or soaking up the summer sunshine.’’



Sarah O’Neill, director of innovation at Mecca Bingo adds, “The biggest moment in bingo is undoubtedly when players shout “House!’’ to claim a big jackpot prize, so we wanted to capture that winning feeling in a dance track. By combining two classics - bingo and house music - we’ve created something that celebrates the thrill of the win in an entirely new way.”



Professor Dan Augustine, medical director at Sports Cardiology, who analysed the heart rate data used to design the track, explained, “We often associate a racing heart with physical exertion, but our experiment shows that the excitement, anticipation and tense nature of a bingo game can trigger the same response. A game of bingo can activate a ‘fight or flight’ mode - which releases adrenaline and raises heart rate, even in the absence of movement. As a result, in that ‘full house’, winning moment, our lucky player’s heart rate surged by a whopping 33% - reaching 128 BPM.’’

