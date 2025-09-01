McDonald’s RICC Strengthens CRM in Saudi Arabia with MRM Appointment

​McDonald’s Riyadh International Catering Corporation (RICC) has partnered with MRM Saudi Arabia as its agency of record (AOR) for customer relationship management (CRM) in Saudi Arabia, following a competitive agency selection process. The agency will lead CRM across the brand’s 264 restaurants in the Kingdom, reinforcing McDonald’s commitment to deliver personalised, tech-driven customer experiences in one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organisations. MRM Saudi Arabia was chosen for its proven ability to deliver data-driven, customer-centric solutions at scale, grounded in deep local market insight.

Trusted by some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential institutions, MRM brings best-in-class integrated capabilities across CRM, loyalty, customer experience, consulting, data, and creative commerce.

Backed by deep market intelligence and a proven track record in the Kingdom, MRM Saudi Arabia emerged as the natural strategic partner of choice for McDonald’s to strengthen consumer relationships and drive long-term growth in Saudi Arabia.

Recognised as the largest Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand in Saudi Arabia, McDonald’s operates in a dynamic, rapidly evolving market shaped by a young, tech-savvy population and increasing demand for standout brand experiences.

Hossam Barbar, chief marketing officer of McDonald’s RICC, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome MRM to the McFamily. We need partners as ambitious as we are to thrive in this dynamic market. MRM brings the passion, knowledge, and expertise needed to elevate our CRM and digital engagement and drive long-term brand loyalty. Consumers in KSA crave standout ideas, and we’re confident this partnership will help us turn customers into lifelong fans. The caliber of MRM’s people and work has already been exceptional; we look forward to delivering equally exceptional results together.”

This win marks MRM’s second major partnership with McDonald’s globally in the last three months, following the appointment as CRM AOR for McDonald’s Netherlands in May. The appointment is also an expansion of the existing MCN relationship with McDonald's through MRM MENAT's sister agencies UM and KINESSO.

With this new partnership, McDonald’s and MRM are poised to redefine CRM in the region, combining creativity, data, and technology to build enduring relationships and fuel business growth.

Karim Slim, chief executive officer of MRM MENAT, added, “Partnering with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most iconic and innovative brands, is a tremendous honour. Winning this prestigious account in such a vibrant market not only reinforces MRM’s leadership in the Kingdom but also reflects the trust clients place in our ability to drive business performance in the region and aligns with our ambition to help brands unlock transformative growth in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

​Ghassan Harfouche, group CEO of MCN MENAT and president of McCann Worldgroup – APAC, added, “We are grateful for the long-standing partnership and trust from McDonald’s. This appointment marks the expansion of relationships and reflects the strength of MCN’s connected model. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation under Vision 2030, brands need partners who combine deep local insight with future-ready capabilities. By adding MRM’s advanced CRM and loyalty expertise, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, business-led solutions that drive relevance, growth, and measurable impact for our clients.”

​Grant Theron, global CEO of MRM, said, “We’re thrilled that McDonald’s has again placed its trust in MRM -- this time in Saudi Arabia. Building on our recent Netherlands CRM win, this growing partnership is deeply appreciated and is reflective of our overall momentum as an agency.”

