Clooney Foundation for Justice Partners with MRM MENAT to Scale Human Rights Digital Mission

​MRM MENAT has collaborated with the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), the global non-profit founded by Amal and George Clooney, to enhance the Foundation’s digital presence - a vital platform supporting CFJ’s mission to provide free legal aid in defense of free speech and women’s rights around the world.

As part of the collaboration, MRM MENAT is leading the strategic uplift of CFJ’s website, aiming to improve user experience, functionality, and accessibility while helping CFJ scale its digital impact and garner additional support in its pursuit of justice for the communities the organisation’s programmes serve.

This partnership reflects MRM MENAT’s strength in delivering at the intersection of purpose and performance. With deep expertise across digital experience, martech, content, data, and technology, MRM’s multidisciplinary teams are uniquely equipped to support mission-driven organisations with global footprint.

With work spanning more than 40 countries, CFJ has built an unparalleled global legal network to defend women and journalists and foster the next generation of human rights champions. CFJ’s efforts have led to dozens of unjustly imprisoned journalists being freed or having charges reduced, with more than 6,500 women and girls receiving free legal advice to defend their rights.

The work draws on co-founder Amal Clooney’s unrivaled track record in securing the release of individuals targeted for their speech.

This is more than a project for us, it’s an opportunity to support a foundation that’s changing lives around the world” said Karim Slim, CEO, MRM MENAT. “Working alongside the Clooney Foundation for Justice reminds us why we do what we do: because creativity and technology, when driven by purpose, can create real impact. We’re truly grateful to CFJ for entrusting us with this collaboration and for the chance to help extend their incredible reach and mission even further.”

Founded in 2016, CFJ operates two flagship programmes:

TrialWatch, the first global trial monitoring initiative, which defends individuals targeted for exercising free speech

Waging Justice for Women, which provides legal support to women and girls facing systemic injustice

Each year, CFJ hosts The Albies, an annual awards ceremony that seeks to shed protective spotlight on courageous individuals and organisations who dedicate their lives to the pursuit of justice.

