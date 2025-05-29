MRM MENAT Appoints Warren Davey as General Manager of MRM KSA

MRM MENAT, a leading integrated digital and customer experience agency - part of the Middle East Communications Network (MCN), has appointed Warren Davey as general manager of MRM KSA.

With over 27 years of international experience in commercial growth and brand transformation, Warren brings a rare blend of deep regional understanding and a global strategic outlook.

In Saudi Arabia, he has led integrated marketing strategies across sectors including tourism, culture, education, entertainment - driving stronger audience engagement, brand visibility, and long-term impact.

Previously, Warren held senior leadership roles at McCann Erickson Worldgroup across Europe and the Americas, managing global accounts including UPS, American Airlines, and TUI Travel, while building high-performing teams and expanding integrated capabilities.

Known for its strategic depth and creatively led, data-driven approach, MRM continues to solidify its presence in the Kingdom as a trusted digital consultancy and full-service partner to leading brands and institutions across Saudi Arabia.

Spearheaded by Karim Slim, CEO of MRM MENAT, the agency operates at the intersection of creativity, technology, data, and strategy, offering a unique combination of capabilities that help clients unlock business transformation and growth, deepen customer relationships, and deliver long-term impact. With end-to-end integration across consulting, content, CRM, commerce, and performance, MRM provides seamless, insight-led solutions that bridge strategy and execution.

Trusted by some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential institutions, MRM continues to empower both public and private sector leaders in transforming their marketing and customer experience strategies to align with the bold ambitions of Vision 2030.

“We recognise the scale, pace, and ambition of change underway in Saudi Arabia, and understand what it takes for brands to grow in a strategically evolving market,” said Karim Slim, CEO of MRM MENAT. “Our role at MRM is to partner with our clients to build strong, lasting connections with long-term value. Warren’s appointment strengthens our commitment to the Kingdom and brings onboard a leader who knows the market deeply and can help take our clients into the future.”

Karim Slim, CEO of MRM MENAT



“Joining MRM at this pivotal time is an opportunity to contribute to a market that’s setting new global benchmarks in innovation and growth,” said Warren Davey, General Manager, MRM KSA. “With deep local experience and a global lens, I’ve seen how insight-led, integrated marketing can drive meaningful impact. MRM’s unique combination of digital consultancy, creativity, data, and technology allows us to help clients scale with purpose and build enduring brand value in an ever-evolving landscape.”

