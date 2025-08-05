McDonald’s India Invites You to Rediscover Life’s Unscripted Moments

Celebrating the magic of togetherness and spontaneous moments that have defined the McDonald's experience for generations, McDonald's India (West & South) has launched its latest brand campaign - ‘It's a McD Thing’. This new campaign conceptualised by DDB Mudra is all about the strategic narrative that elevates McDonald’s restaurants into a cultural canvas where life's unscripted moments create lasting connections and memories.

The campaign launches with two distinctive films that capture unique 'McD moments' in different contexts. The first film beautifully leverages behavioural insights about gen z's relationship with physical spaces in an increasingly digital world. The narrative centers on a quintessential 'McD moment' where a group of concert-bound friends are enjoying their time at McDonald’s before heading out to the event. Instead of getting disheartened the group spontaneously orchestrated a jam session using McDonald's food, packaging, beverages, and table-tapping beats, transforming disappointment into a moment of joy and connection.

The second film highlights McDonald's as a destination for professionals working late at night. Set in a quiet office during late hours, it follows a programmer who is startled by mysterious growling sounds. The tension builds until he discovers it's simply his colleague's hungry stomach. The scene transitions to both of them enjoying a meal at McDonald's, reinforcing the brand's commitment to being there whenever hunger strikes. The tagline ‘Your night shift, our night shift’ emphasises McDonald's presence during unconventional hours and showcases the brand's regional connection.

Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “McDonald's has been that special place where friends gather, celebrations happen, and everyday moments become memories. With 'It's a McD Thing,' we are celebrating those authentic connections and spontaneous moments that can only happen at McDonald's where our food becomes the backdrop for life's meaningful experiences.”

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, executive creative directors, DDB Mudra said, “McDonald’s has its own unwritten rules when it comes to the way fans order, eat, share and hang out. With ‘It’s a McD Thing’, we wanted to spotlight those quirks and rituals that are so familiar, iconic, and happen only at McDonald’s. In other words, it’s not just a place to eat; it’s where stories begin. A cultural space where everyday moments turn into lasting memories. That’s what makes it uniquely McDonald’s.”

The campaign taps into the memories of those who grew up with McDonald's as their go-to meetup spot, from first dates and post-exam celebrations to late-night study sessions and weekend hangouts. It acknowledges the restaurant's unique position in India's cultural fabric as an ‘adda’ or communal gathering space that crosses generations.

The films are also created with a distinctly local flavour and the tagline ‘Our food, your mood’. This campaign has been rolled out across television, digital platforms, and in-restaurant promotions designed to encourage user-generated content.

The brand films were created to resonate with both gen z customers who are creating new memories at McDonald's and older customers who carry fond recollections of their own McDonald’s moments from years past.

Every Indian has a McDonald's story, whether it's celebrating a birthday, catching up with old friends, or just grabbing a quick bite during college breaks. This campaign is an invitation to remember those special McDonald's moments and create new ones. That's what makes it 'a McD thing’. Those shared experiences happen naturally when good food and good company come together.

