Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Packs in the Protein for McDonald's India Plus Range

McDonald's India (West & South) has celebrated the return of culinary icon Sanjeev Kapoor for a new brand film highlighting its newly launched innovative and first-of-its kind ‘Protein Plus Slice’. This marks the continuation of the successful partnership that began with the Multi-Millet Bun launch last year.



This entertaining brand film, conceptualised by DDB Mudra captures a memorable encounter at McDonald's where Chef Kapoor, stationed behind the counter, meets a young fitness enthusiast and his spirited little brother. When the older brother orders his usual favourites, Chef Kapoor introduces them to the revolutionary Protein Plus slice with his characteristic charm. What unfolds is a humorous competition between the brothers, when the elder one requests two slices, his younger brother immediately ups the ante by asking for three slices. The film perfectly illustrates how customers of all ages can personalise their protein intake while enjoying McDonald's favourites.



The film emphasises on the 100% vegetarian plant-based ‘Protein Plus Slice’ co-developed by CSIR - Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI). Chef Kapoor talks about this slice, which offers 5g of protein per slice, allowing customers to add 5g, 10g, or more protein to their burgers without compromising on taste.

Akshay Jatia, chief executive officer, Westlife Foodworld said, “At McDonald’s India, we have always believed in giving our customers more choice, and this time, we are giving them the power to personalise their protein intake. The Protein Plus Range allows them to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s burgers without compromising on their protein needs or the taste. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our ‘Real Food, Real Good’ philosophy, bringing together flavour, nutrition, and food science. Together, we remain committed to crafting menu items that are both wholesome and delicious, combining locally available ingredients in a way where great taste and nutrition go hand in hand.”

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “It feels great to continue my association with a brand like McDonald’s that constantly innovates its menu, suiting the tastes and preferences of varied customers. Their entry into the protein enhancement initiative is commendable, and I like the fact that their Protein Plus range perfectly balances taste with nutrition. I believe this range is a true innovation in personalised nutrition.”



​Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer and executive director, DDB Mudra Group said, “McDonald’s is for everyone. It’s a belief that the brand is built on. And it’s this belief that we’ve extended to extra-protein seekers with the new Protein Plus Slices. So, whether you’re just making up for your nutritional needs or following a workout regimen, McDonald’s is for you as well.”



The Protein Plus Range launch marks McDonald’s India’s second strategic collaboration with the CFTRI, following the successful introduction of Multi-Millet Buns. The campaign on the Multi-Millet Bun had also featured Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.



The film closes with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor saying, ‘That's My McDonald's’, underscoring the brand's commitment to blending great-tasting burgers with more nutritional goodness. Customers can now savour their favourite burgers in a nutritional avatar with extra protein at their nearest McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on-the-go via Drive-Thru and also can order through the McDelivery App and Swiggy.

