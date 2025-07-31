senckađ
Flipkart Helps You Raise an Invoice for Sibling Favours

31/07/2025
10
Share
DDB Mudra campaign celebrates sibling bonds with a playful new way to rethink Rakhi gifting

Rakshabandhan has always been a high-activity moment in Indian e-commerce, but over the years, the space has become crowded and undifferentiated. Most brands compete on price, speed, and generic gifting assortments. Flipkart wanted to shift the focus from discounts to what really matters - the bond between siblings.

The idea was rooted in a simple truth that sisters do a lot for their brothers; things that often go unnoticed or unacknowledged. So this year, Flipkart launched InvoiSIS, the world’s first Rakhi invoice generator. A light-hearted, yet functional tool that lets sisters raise itemised invoices for all the favours they’ve done, from sharing their fancy skincare to saving their brothers from family drama.

Each favour came with a certified value, calculated in collaboration with finance educator and sister CA Rachana Ranade. Sisters could then attach a Flipkart wish list that matched their invoice total, turning emotional dues into a real-time, shoppable bill.

At the centre of the campaign was a microsite, designed like an old-school Indian invoice pad in pastel colours. The flow was kept simple and inclusive. To launch it, a fun digital film featuring CA Rachana walked audiences through the idea in her signature lecture style, complete with charts, data, and a direct call to action.

The campaign conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group was extended through culturally relevant content, including fictional invoices for iconic sibling duos like Monica & Ross and Aisha & Kabir, meme formats, and influencer engagement, all built for sharing, not scrolling. With minimal media spend and maximum relatability, InvoiSIS encouraged more thoughtful, higher-value gifting across tech, fashion, grooming, and wearables.

Pratik Shetty, vice president - growth and marketing, Flipkart said, “Rakhi is an emotionally rich moment, and we saw an opportunity to move beyond transactional gifting. With InvoiSIS, we wanted to create something sisters could truly relate to, something fun and rooted in their everyday reality. It's not just about the product value, it's about making that bond feel seen and celebrated.”

Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, group creative directors, DDB Mudra Group added, “How much should you really spend on a Rakhi gift? We figured it should at least match the value of everything sisters do for us. So we teamed up with financial expert Rachana Ranade and put a price on all sisterly favours, letting sisters raise an invoice for what she is owed, and demand a fair gift in return.”

By combining humour, cultural relevance, and real sibling dynamics, Flipkart’s InvoiSIS became more than just a Rakhi campaign; it became a celebration of everything sisters do, and a playful nudge for brothers to match that energy. In doing so, the brand not only drove higher-value gifting but also deeper emotional connection, making Flipkart the most relatable voice of the season.

