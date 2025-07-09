McDonald’s Makes a Stampede Statement with Cowboy Closeups

This summer, McDonald’s Canada is suiting up for stampede season with a campaign that is a love letter to the people who make its food possible through the iconic every day style that makes the culture so unique.

Launching at the 2025 Calgary Stampede, the Cowboy Closeups campaign reimagines iconic McDonald’s menu items (Big Mac, World Famous Fries and classic Vanilla Cone) camouflaged within the details of classic Western fashion. From beadwork on cowboy hats, to belt buckles and fringe, it’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tribute to the rich textures of Stampede culture, and to the Canadian farmers and ranchers who bring the McDonald’s menu to life.

But this isn’t just about clever visuals. It’s a deeper nod to the communities McDonald’s has partnered with for decades. The brand has long-standing roots in Canadian agriculture, sourcing 100% Canadian beef, potatoes, and dairy, while supporting rural economies through local franchisees and agricultural programs. In a time when supporting local matters more than ever, this campaign reminds Canadians that McDonald’s is woven into the fabric of the West – literally.

“We’re proud to once again support the Calgary Stampede and honour the people behind the food we serve every day,” said Camila Merlano, western marketing at McDonald’s Canada. “By blending our iconic menu items with iconic Western style fashion, we’re championing our partnership with the Calgary Stampede and celebrating our shared values of community, quality and Canadian pride, all in a playful, memorable way.”

Developed in creative partnership with Cossette, with media handled by OMD, the bold and design-forward OOH is meant to reward a second look, adding surprise and delight across every touchpoint.

Cowboy Closeups will appear across Calgary in out-of-home and on social throughout the duration of Stampede, from July 4 to July 13, 2025. On-site festivities also include the McFlurry trailer, a custom-wrapped activation roaming the Stampede grounds and serving soft serve made with 100% Canadian dairy. Fans can snap photos at the gamified wall and pick up exclusive swag, from boot pins to Western-themed T-shirts.

“From the very start, our goal was to blend these two visual worlds in a way that felt seamless and unexpected,” said Shona Massey, senior art director at Cossette. “We spent a lot of time looking at the fabrics, shapes, and symbols that define Western fashion, and how McDonald’s menu items could be integrated naturally into that aesthetic. We ended up with something that feels more like part of Stampede culture and less like traditional advertising, which was kind of the whole idea.”

With Cowboy Closeups, McDonald’s doesn’t just show up at the Stampede, it becomes part of it. The campaign is a fresh, flavourful celebration of Canadian Western heritage, and a reminder that even the smallest details can carry big meaning when they’re handcrafted, homegrown, and stitched with care.

