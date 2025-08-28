McCann Joburg Expands Footprint with Strategic Wins Across Africa

​McCann Joburg, has made waves in 2025, securing a string of high-profile client wins and expanded regional mandates. With its commitment to delivering bold, impactful work, the agency is driving growth across South Africa and the continent.

This year marks the addition of Heinz Ketchup Africa to its roster, the globally recognised brand seeking strategic creativity to expand its regional footprint. In the health sector, the agency has made significant strides, with an expanded mandate for Centrum that now encompasses French West Africa alongside South Africa. A new partnership with MSD also highlights its growing presence in healthcare communications.

Strong organic growth has also defined the agency's trajectory. Following building the Dettol brand in above the line channels, it now takes on digital and social media responsibilities. Similarly, the longstanding relationship with Mugg & Bean has evolved further, with the addition of CRM duties to enable more data-driven and personalised customer engagement.

The team’s work is also gaining recognition across borders. A recent project for BiC Kenya was directly influenced by the standout results delivered for BiC Shavers in South Africa, underscoring both creative excellence and the ability to meet and exceed regional objectives.

“From South Africa to French West Africa and beyond, we’re committed to building brands that people love and rely on across borders. This year’s wins are a testament to the strength of our team and the relationships we’ve built,” said Derek Coles, president and MD of the agency.

The growth comes as the agency continues to focus on innovation and integration, combining local insights with global strategies to help brands make a meaningful impact. From expanded healthcare mandates to digital transformation, the agency consistently proves that true partnerships and bold creativity are the foundations of its success. With global brands like Heinz, Centrum, MSD, Dettol, Mugg & Bean, and BiC in its portfolio, the agency is moving towards 2026 with purpose. Its trajectory reflects not just growth, but a deeper commitment to helping brands connect with consumers in ways that matter, both locally and across the region.

