McCann Joburg Champions Equity with Senior Creative Promotions

Left, Thandeka Gilbert, creative director, right, Toni Hughes, executive creative director​



With only 7.4% of global executive creative director roles held by women and just 0.7% by women of colour, McCann Joburg is taking a bold step towards rewriting this narrative through the promotions of Toni Hughes to executive creative director and Thandeka Gilbert to creative director.

While women occupy 82% of mid-level creative roles, the senior ranks remain disproportionately male. A SheSays/Kantar survey of 35 agencies confirms this gap, revealing that only 39% of senior creative roles are held by women. The elevation of Toni and Thandeka not only challenges these statistics but also reflects McCann Joburg’s commitment to building a more inclusive and representative leadership structure within the creative industry.

Toni’s promotion to executive creative director underscores the importance of leadership that reflects the diversity of the audience the creative work is meant to serve. An award-winning creative with more than 20 years of experience, Toni has forged a career that spans programming, 3D animation, digital design, and traditional advertising. She has led campaigns across sectors, including telecoms, health, retail, and finance, but her expertise extends far beyond her portfolio. As the former creative director for NIVEA Africa, she delivered emotionally resonant, culturally relevant work across the continent, earning 48 local and global awards for her purpose-driven campaigns and storytelling.

“There’s no shortage of talent among women in this industry, but there is a shortage of access,” Toni asserted. “Leadership must reflect the world we are creating for. I’m honoured to contribute to this much-needed change.”

Toni is also recognised as a champion for equity and inclusion. A dedicated mentor, she has worked tirelessly to elevate underrepresented voices, demonstrating that leadership is about more than creative vision; it is about opening doors for others.

Thandeka, now stepping into the role of creative director, brings complementary talents to leadership. A multidisciplinary creative with deep expertise in both copywriting and art direction, Thandeka has consistently delivered work that has earned accolades at Cannes Lions, Loeries, Pendoring, New York Festival Midas Awards and Creative Circle. Her career spans both local and multinational agencies, producing culturally resonant campaigns for African and global markets, but her impact extends beyond awards.

“While creativity transcends gender and race, access to opportunity often does not,” Thandeka said. “This role isn’t just about having a seat at the table, it’s about helping reshape the table itself, ensuring the next generation of women of colour have the opportunities they deserve.”

Thandeka's leadership style combines strategic precision with a deep commitment to driving structural change. She is building a legacy rooted in empowerment, collaboration, and impact, ensuring that women of colour are not just present in creative spaces, but fully represented in shaping narratives and creating work that resonates.

​Derek Coles, president and managing director at McCann Joburg, contextualises the broader significance of their promotions, “The elevation of Toni and Thandeka is a critical step toward addressing the systemic imbalances in creative leadership. Their talent and strategic insight speak for themselves, but this is about more than celebrating their accomplishments. If our work is to truly connect with the richness of the world, those leading the work must reflect that richness and diversity. This is not about gestures, it’s about accountability and action.”

These promotions highlight the urgent need for representation at the highest levels of creative leadership. While women have made measurable advances, African women now hold nearly 45% of marketing and creative leadership positions, compared to fewer than 5% in the 1990s, and access to senior creative roles like executive creative director and chief creative officer remains elusive.

Toni and Thandeka are driving change where it matters most, proving that representation is more than an ethical priority, it is a creative and strategic imperative. Their promotions send a powerful message: creativity thrives when leadership is as diverse as the stories it seeks to tell.

