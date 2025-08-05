McCann Joburg Doubles Down on Healthcare to Power Growth

​McCann Joburg is redefining what it means to thrive in a disruptive era, achieving strong growth in Q2 2025 through a deliberate focus on strategic investment and portfolio diversification. Central to this performance is the agency’s growing healthcare portfolio, which will now accounts for 20% of total revenue, underscoring its role as a key contributor to the business’s overall success.

In May, McCann Joburg announced the acquisition of Cingulate, a specialised healthcare communications firm, marking a significant step in building a robust, future-fit health division. This was more than an expansion of services it was a carefully planned investment to secure the skills, expertise, and leadership team necessary to deliver impactful, specialised solutions in the complex and growing healthcare sector.

“Our investment in health reflects a clear business strategy,” said, Derek Coles, president and managing director of McCann Joburg. “We are assembling the right talent and capabilities to lead in this space, recognising healthcare as one of the most dynamic and opportunity-rich sectors in the economy. We see it as one of the cornerstones in our agency growth moving forward.”

The recent bolstering, includes MSD and expanded work on Centrum, now extending beyond South Africa into French West Africa under the Haleon umbrella. These organic client growth and new business wins not only validate the agency’s deep understanding of the category but also reflect growing confidence from global healthcare brands in the agency’s ability to deliver impactful, insight-led campaigns.

“Our healthcare offering is now a true strength of the business, with the ability to deliver end-to-end communication from professional messaging to healthcare practitioners, to consumer-facing creative that drives awareness and behaviour change,” concluded Derek.

As the agency continues to grow and diversify its portfolio, it remains committed to building brands that make a meaningful difference in the health sector. By prioritising strategic investment and building a diverse, skilled team to lead the healthcare portfolio, McCann Joburg is demonstrating how deliberate focus and expertise can drive measurable business impact and client value in an increasingly specialised market.

