McCain Vibes to Sponsor E4 Prime Entertainment

​Channel 4 Sales has announced that McCain Vibes, the innovative hot snack from McCain, will sponsor E4 Prime Entertainment, a premium strand of programming airing daily on E4.



Starting 1st September, the six-month partnership will see McCain Vibes sponsor over 300 hours of entertainment between 6pm and 11pm, which includes iconic shows such as Below Deck, Modern Family and The Simpsons.



The deal, which applies to both linear and streaming, will feature sponsorship idents created from McCain Vibes wider advertising, and also includes a lock-up logo licensing agreement to enable off-platform activation.



The partnership - which was brokered by Omnicom Media Group's PHD, with creative by adam&eveDDB - follows the launch of McCain Vibes earlier this year.

McCain Vibes are a ‘chip/crisp combo hot snack thingy’ available in three flavours – Salt ‘n’ Vinegar, Firecracker Chilli and Mango Chutney - that blend the fluffiness of chips with the flavour-packed crunch of a crisp.

​Sam Hicks, head of advertiser strategy at Channel 4, said, “E4 Prime Entertainment offers a unique opportunity to connect with younger audiences through some of the most loved shows on television. We’re thrilled to welcome McCain Vibes as sponsor, as a brand that perfectly complements E4’s award-winning, critically acclaimed programming.”



​Mark Hodge, VP of marketing at McCain, said, “Sponsoring E4 Prime Entertainment was a no-brainer, enabling us to reach the 18–34 audience with our innovative hot snacks made to share, through the content they love to bond over. Since launch, McCain Vibes has been sparking a polarising debate: is it a chip or is it a crisp? We’re excited to keep the conversation going and bring our crisp/chip combo hot snack thingy to fans of iconic entertainment.”



Tom Rovery, partnerships business director at Omnicom Media Group’s PHD said, “We are delighted to be able to help McCain Vibes align with E4 Prime Entertainment and to help speak to their desirable and difficult to reach audience. We are excited to see this campaign come to life from 1st September.”

