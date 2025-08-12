Channel 4 Demystifies Blood Donation Process for Young People with Adeola Patronne

​Channel 4 has partnered with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) to demystify the blood donation process for young people and entertain viewers at the same time. In the new branded entertainment series: ‘Love is in the Blood’, Adeola Patronne (‘Ready or Not’, ‘Worst in Class’, ‘Tapped Out’) will present the new series for Channel 4.0 and turn her hand to matchmaking.

Giving blood takes under 10 minutes, with the whole process taking around an hour from start to finish. Volunteers are welcomed in with a drink, complete a pre-screen check with a registered nurse before heading into the donation area.

Unconventionally, in Channel 4.0 style, this two-part series follows eight singletons who will go on blind dates behind dividers while they donate to help save lives.

In each pair, one will have donated blood before, but it’ll be the first time for their matches. Many first-time donors are nervous, so what better way to ease in than pairing with an experienced donor who may, or may not be, their type?

Getting to know each other in this unusual way, these single hopefuls are quizzed by Adeola to find out what makes their heart beat when it comes to romance. After the ‘donation date’ is over they will have a decision to make. They can choose to meet the person on the other side face-to-face, or head home none the wiser.

‘Love is in the Blood’ is produced by Word on the Curb, with the partnership deal, media planning and buying led by OmniGOV at MG OMD.

‘Love is in the Blood’ will premiere on Channel 4.0 Tuesday 19 August.

Sam Hicks, head of sales strategy at Channel 4 said, “Dating shows continue to attract audiences, and this branded entertainment series taps into the idea that you can really meet someone anywhere. It has been fantastic to work with NHS Blood and Transplant and spotlight to a younger audience, via Channel 4.0 and Adeola Patronne’s fans, the process of how you give blood whilst addressing some of the concerns or misconceptions they may have.”

Mark Chambers, director of donor experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, said, “To inspire a new generation of giving types we need to show younger potential donors that blood donation is an easy, aspirational activity with a lifesaving impact. ‘Love is in the Blood’, features all the engaging, entertaining dating content you would expect from Channel 4.0, but with blood donation placed at its heart.

We need over 200,000 new donors every year, and 17,000 more donors of Black heritage, to help ensure that we have enough blood to meet the demand of hospitals as well as ensure patients with conditions like sickle cell get the life-saving transfusions they need, so it’s important to bring the ease and impact of donation to new audiences.”

Ndubuisi Uchea, CEO and co-founder of Word on the Curb, said, "As someone living with sickle cell, I know first-hand how vital blood donation is. With ‘Love is in the Blood’, we wanted to take something often seen as clinical and reframe it through the lens of human connection - and what better way than through dating? At Word on the Curb, we believe in the power of edutainment, blending human storytelling with entertainment to shift perceptions and behaviours. This series is a perfect example of how culturally relevant formats can break down barriers, especially for younger audiences who often don’t see themselves reflected in traditional donation messaging."

Emily Hooper, strategic planning business director at OmniGOV at MG OMD added, “With the additional barriers that young people face when it comes to self-identifying as a blood donor, we know we have to do more than just tell them about it - we have to show them that it’s something for them. By partnering with influential Channel 4.0 talent, we’ll be able to model donation in a way that feels both aspirational and achievable. ‘Love is in the Blood’ will bring heart, humour and real-world connection to a topic that matters, aiming to inspire a new generation of donors to sign up and donate. It’s been a truly meaningful project to work on for the whole team at OmniGOV at MG OMD.”

