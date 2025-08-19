Adobe Announced as Sponsor of Channel 4 Game Show 'The Inheritance'

​Channel 4 Sales has secured Adobe as the sponsor of ‘The Inheritance’, a devious new 12-episode game which sees contestants compete to win a vast fortune from a glamorous benefactor played by Elizabeth Hurley.

The deal will see Adobe sponsor ‘The Inheritance’ on Channel 4 across linear and streaming when the show launches later this summer. It also includes social sponsorship of the programme’s clips on TikTok and Instagram, as well as licensing of the programme brand for off-screen activations. Adobe Express, Adobe’s easy-to-use content creation app, will be featured as part of the sponsorship.

Creative idents for the brand will appear throughout episodes, voiced by Rob Rinder, who plays the executor of Hurley’s estate. Set in a grand, stately home, the idents feature sweeping shots of lavish interiors, suspenseful exchanges, and playful nods to the high-stakes nature of the show – all subtly integrated with Adobe Express branding.

The partnership with Channel 4 was negotiated by media agency Zenith UK, with the idents produced by Dentsu Creative.

​Sam Hicks, head of advertiser strategy, Channel 4 said, “‘The Inheritance’ is a highly anticipated series coming to Channel 4 this summer, and we’re delighted to partner with Adobe to harness the excitement around the show. Channel 4’s programming enables brands to reach wide audiences and drive brand impact, while providing the perfect canvas for creative, memorable idents to shine.”

​Simon Morris, vice president, international marketing at Adobe, said, “Partnering with Channel 4 on ‘The Inheritance’ is an exciting opportunity for us at Adobe to connect with audiences across the UK in a fresh and fun way. Adobe Express is designed to make creativity accessible to everyone. It’s a quick and easy way for anyone to create standout content. We’re proud to support this partnership and look forward to inspiring even more people to express themselves and share their stories with confidence.”

The sponsorship comes as Channel 4 Sales gears up to ‘Super September’, which will see the broadcaster’s commercial team offer a wide range of high-impact sponsorship opportunities, ranging from long-running iconic shows, to new social-channel sponsorship.

