Matthew Sanchez and Adam Dennis Release Uplifting and Poignant Album ‘The Outer Edge’

Composers Matthew Sanchez and Adam Dennis have this month released their new album, ‘The Outer Edge’.

An uplifting yet poignant collection, it blends orchestral elements with big percussion, live strings, and brass. Featuring synthetic textures, and perfect for drama, sports, promo and documentaries, capturing emotional depth and grandeur.



Matthew Sanchez said, “This album was a joy to write with a hugely talented composer and arranger friend Adam Dennis. We wanted to create a project that had a unique atmosphere and mood that spans our shared love of cinematic music.”

This album can be licenced:

305 The Outer Edge: https://gtly.ink/bxSeQwfWW3​

​Or enjoyed on Spotify or the other streaming services.

