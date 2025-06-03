Mathematic Studio Scales US Presence with New York Hub and Fresh Creative Leadership

Following its recent recognition as Shots’ VFX Company of the Year, Mathematic is deepening its presence in the US with new hires, standout creative work, and a growing footprint across both coasts.

The creative studio – headquartered in Paris with hubs in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Montpellier – has announced the opening of a new chapter in New York, led by newly appointed executive producer and head of East Coast sales, Brad Edelstein. He joins the US leadership team alongside LA-based EP and partner Hadi Dahrouge.

Brad Edelstein - executive producer, New York



“When we opened our LA office, it was incredible to see the warm reception, excitement, and growth for us in the US market,” said Hadi. “I’m excited to build on our success at Mathematic and have Brad as a counter-partner to lead our expansion for our NY chapter.”

The expansion in New York is part of a broader move to better service large accounts across North America, with Brad Edelstein tasked with driving the next phase of growth. Mathematic has also bolstered its US sales network with new representation: Hustle on the East Coast, MR&R in the West Coast, and Doug Stephens & Partners in the Midwest.

In long form content, Mathematic Film has named Olivia McLean as executive producer overseeing projects in the UK and US Olivia joins a growing team focused on feature films and series, working alongside Nadège Moreau and Sebastian Eyherabide.

Olivia McLean - VFX film executive producer



The recent creative team expansion extends to the Paris studio, which continues to invest in talent across departments. Renowned VFX supervisor Julien Lambert has been promoted to head of 3D while supervisor Yann Aldabe leads Mathematic's creative integration of AI. In production, Jade Schiff joins as executive producer for commercial and gaming work, with Augustin Vernier and Marie Vaillant stepping in as junior EPs managing artist- and brand-led content. Creative producer and partner Rebecca Rice will continue to develop the studio’s growing design and luxury capacities. Partner Guillaume Audibet is continuing the development of Player-Two, a label dedicated to content for the video game market, including trailers, narrative cinematics, creative consulting, and proof of concept.

Audemars Piguet x KAWS



Recent work reflects the scale and breadth of Mathematic's creative ambitions. Highlights include the visually ambitious ESPN ‘Tap In’ and Mathematic's return to the Super Bowl this year with Bell's 5G+ campaign. Other notable collaborations include premium campaigns for Google, Mountain Dew, Sony, Hugo Boss, Kia, Citroën, and Lancôme(featuring Olivia Rodrigo and directed by King She). Recent stand out work include two viral music videos for Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion as well as 360 campaigns for Audemar and artist Kaws and a global campaign for Coach.

SONY - Bravia



On the feature and long form side, Mathematic Film has gained a lot of momentum across premium series and films for AppleTV+, Netflix, AMC, and Searchlight Pictures, including productions for renowned auteurs Alfonso Cuarón (Disclaimer), Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), Wes Anderson (Asteroid City), and Thomas Vinterberg (Kursk), and worked on three seasons of The Walking Dead.

Don Toliver - Lose My Mind (Feat Doja Cat)



The film studio is committed to working with boundary-pushing visionaries; most recently designing the bold visual universe of Geremy Jasper's genre-defying O'Dessa, which debuted at the 2025 SXSW. MTC Film is also engaged as the visual effects partner for NO DRAMA, the inaugural initiative for emerging filmmakers organised by Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions, the Toronto International Film Festival and Universal Pictures. The films, currently in production, are slated to premiere at the 50th official TIFF event in September.

Viktor & Rolf - Flower Bomb



Across its global pipeline, the studio continues to prioritise sustainability and infrastructure innovation. A collaboration with Qarnot and Hammerspace has enabled Mathematic to reduce its carbon footprint and increase production speed – an initiative spotlighted by MovieLabs in a recent case study. The studio is on track to B Corporation status for 2025.

Leroy Merlin Campaign



Founded in Paris in 2006 by Guillaume Marien, Mathematic has built an international reputation for fusing visual experimentation with technical rigour, garnering numerous awards and industry recognition at Cannes Lions, LIA, Ciclope, Clio, UKMVAs, D&AD, Epica, the Césars, and more. With a team of 350 artists worldwide delivering over 200 projects each year, Mathematic continues to expand its reputation as a creative studio – anchored by a commitment to creative singularity and a global team of storytellers.



Citroën - EV4

