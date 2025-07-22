senckađ
Fast Food Chain Marrybrown Celebrates Community Connections for Hari Raya

22/07/2025
Dentsu Malaysia supports community-centric activation for Hari Raya with Marrybrown’s ‘Molek Bersama’ (beautiful together)

Dentsu Malaysia has partnered with Marrybrown to bring to life Molek Bersama (beautiful together),in celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha. The heartfelt on-ground activation centred on community connection and care, by supporting mosque volunteers in Kelantan and Terengganu during the korban (sacrifice) ritual.

While Hari Raya Aidiladha traditionally focuses on giving back to those in need, the volunteers and mosque committees who make the korban ritual possible often go unseen and unappreciated. Marrybrown took an approach to offer a gesture of gratitude through complimentary desserts, refreshing drinks, and shaded seating to help them rest and recharge. Marrybrown aprons were also provided to support their work and reinforce a sense of recognition.

The initiative, which took place at two key locations - Masjid Jamek Sultan Muhammad II in Kelantan and Masjid Khalifa Taman Jaya in Terengganu - was warmly received by the community.

Lynn Low, chief marketing officer, Marrybrown Sdn Bhd commented, “For this important occasion, our initial idea was to be meaningfully present during a tradition that matters deeply to our consumers, without overshadowing its significance. Dentsu Malaysia helped us find that perfect balance, showing that Marrybrown isn’t just a ‘brand’, but a neighbour who truly cares. The warm reception we received reinforces our commitment to keep showing up for our community.”

Ahmad Nazril, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative Malaysia, commented, “We believe the true essence of Hari Raya Aidiladha goes beyond ritual; it's about unity, compassion, and shared humanity. With our Molek Bersama, we set out to help Marrybrown honour that spirit by celebrating people in their everyday roles and creating meaningful moments of connection. It’s a simple idea, but one deeply rooted in insights that recognise what truly matters to the community.”

Credits
