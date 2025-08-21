Dentsu Media Dominates at Media Specialists Association’s 2025 Awards

Dentsu Media dominated the MSA Festival and Awards 2025 bagging a total of 38 awards across a wide range of categories with dentsu X crowned 'Agency of the Year' while Carat Media Services takes home Silver for 'Growth Agency of the Year'.
Audrey Chong, CEO, dentsu Malaysia, said, “The continued accomplishments of the dentsu Media team - dentsu X, Carat Media Services, and Consider iProspect - is a shining example of the right talents being nurtured in an environment that promotes collaboration and drives innovation that impacts society for the better. I would like to offer dentsu Media my heartfelt congratulations and thanks for their much-deserved win.”
Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Media, dentsu Malaysia, added, “I am thrilled that all three agencies under dentsu Media put up a sterling performance. It is a culmination and reflection of our passion to deliver meaningful results to our clients, which has also resulted in multiple brands from our client portfolio winning tonight. There is a strong culture of innovation and business performance thinking at dentsu Media and I hope that we can continue this cadence of success.”
MSA Festival and Awards 2025 is an annual awards ceremony that recognises innovation and creativity in the Malaysian media industry. This year’s awards see agencies and brands compete across 18 categories on top of four special awards, namely 'Agency of the Year', 'Growth Agency of the Year', 'Advertiser of the Year', and 'Brand of the Year'.
Here is the full list of wins recorded by dentsu Media, according to the respective agencies:
