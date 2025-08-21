Dentsu Media Dominates at Media Specialists Association’s 2025 Awards

Dentsu Media dominated the MSA Festival and Awards 2025 bagging a total of 38 awards across a wide range of categories with dentsu X crowned 'Agency of the Year' while Carat Media Services takes home Silver for 'Growth Agency of the Year'.



Audrey Chong, CEO, dentsu Malaysia, said, “The continued accomplishments of the dentsu Media team - dentsu X, Carat Media Services, and Consider iProspect - is a shining example of the right talents being nurtured in an environment that promotes collaboration and drives innovation that impacts society for the better. I would like to offer dentsu Media my heartfelt congratulations and thanks for their much-deserved win.”



Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Media, dentsu Malaysia, added, “I am thrilled that all three agencies under dentsu Media put up a sterling performance. It is a culmination and reflection of our passion to deliver meaningful results to our clients, which has also resulted in multiple brands from our client portfolio winning tonight. There is a strong culture of innovation and business performance thinking at dentsu Media and I hope that we can continue this cadence of success.”



MSA Festival and Awards 2025 is an annual awards ceremony that recognises innovation and creativity in the Malaysian media industry. This year’s awards see agencies and brands compete across 18 categories on top of four special awards, namely 'Agency of the Year', 'Growth Agency of the Year', 'Advertiser of the Year', and 'Brand of the Year'.



Here is the full list of wins recorded by dentsu Media, according to the respective agencies:



Dentsu X



“Agency of the Year”



“Best Use of Data and Analytics” – one Gold and one Bronze



“Best Use of Martech” – one Gold



“Best Use of eCommerce” – one Silver



“Best Use of Smart Impact (below RM200,000) including digital” – one Silver



“Best Use of Branded Entertainment and Content” – one Bronze



“Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)” – one Bronze



“Best Use of Performance Media” – one Silver



“Best Use of Integrated Media” – two Bronze



“Best Use of Radio or Audio” – two Silver, one Bronze



“Best Use of TV or Video” – two Silver, one Bronze



“Best Use of Mobile, Interactive, and Immersive Experiences” – one Silver, two Bronze



“Best Use of Activation and Experiential” – one Silver, one Bronze



“Best Use of MSA for Good” – two Bronze



“Best Use of Outdoor (Digital and Static) and Programmatic OOH (pOOH)” –one Gold







Carat Media Services



“Growth Agency of the Year” – one Silver



“Best Use of Media Collaboration” – one Silver, one Bronze



“Best Use of Influencer Marketing” – one Silver

“Best Use of Integrated Media” – one Gold



“Best Use of Activation and Experiential” – one Silver



“Best Use of MSA for Good” – one Silver







Consider iProspect



“Best Use of Media Collaboration” – one Silver



“Best Use of eCommerce” – one Bronze



“Best Use of Sports and Gaming, eSports” – one Silver



“Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)” – one Silver



“Best Use of Search (SEM and/ or SEO) – one Bronze



“Best Use of Integrated Media” – one Silver



To view the full list of winners, visit here.

