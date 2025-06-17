senckađ
news
Awards and Events
Dentsu Malaysia Wins Agency of the Year at MDA’s D Awards 2025

17/06/2025
9
Dentsu Malaysia wins three gold, six silver, and 11 bronze awards across 22 categories at Malaysian Digital Association’s D Awards 2025

Dentsu Malaysia has been crowned 'Digital Agency of the Year' at the Malaysian Digital Association’s (MDA’s) D Awards 2025 with an impressive tally of three gold, six silver, and 11 bronze across 14 categories.

Audrey Chong, CEO, dentsu Malaysia, said, “Our amazing sweep of awards is born out of a culture that promotes creativity and acknowledges excellence in innovation. We are most honoured to share our accolades with the whole team at dentsu Malaysia, our partners, and our ever-supportive clients who have entrusted us to add our brand of magic into their campaigns.”

Bala Pomaleh, CEO, Media, dentsu Malaysia, said, “I am delighted with tonight’s win. It reflects our continuous effort of Innovating to Impact great results for our clients across different categories and platforms - a mantra held strongly by our young and talented team. Our focus shall always anchor around creating great experiences through innovation with the aim of adding value to our clients and leaving a positive mark on society.”

D Awards 2025, an annual ceremony celebrating digital innovation in marketing is hosted by the Malaysian Digital Association and sees the participation of 25 digital agencies and publishers across Malaysia. This year’s awards see agencies battling across 18 campaign and four agency categories.

Below is the full list of wins recorded by dentsu Malaysia:

  • Digital Agency of the Year
  • Best B2B Marketing Campaign – one bronze
  • Best Digital Audio & Podcast Campaign – one gold, one bronze
  • Best Digital Customer Acquisition & Loyalty – one gold
  • Best e-Commerce Marketing Campaign – one bronze
  • Best Influencer Marketing Campaign – one silver
  • Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – one bronze
  • Best Performance Marketing Campaign – one silver, one bronze
  • Best Use of Data – one silver
  • Best Use of Digital Sustainable Impact – one bronze
  • Best Use of Digital Marketing Innovation – one silver
  • Best Use of Display/ Rich Media – one silver, two bronze
  • Best Use of DOOH – one gold, one silver, one bronze
  • Best Use of OTT/ Connected TV –  one bronze
  • Best Use of Social Media Platform – one bronze

To view the full list of winners, please visit here.

