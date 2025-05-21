Maple Leaf Foods Takes Aim at Gimmicky Protein Trends with #NotStuntProtein Campaign

To call out and spark consumer awareness around the growing number of highly processed, gimmicky protein sources saturating the market, Maple Leaf Foods and creative agency Sid Lee introduced their latest online social campaign earlier this week: Stunt Protein. Or rather #NotStuntProtein.

Coined by Maple Leaf Foods and Sid Lee, 'Stunt Protein' refers to products that claim to offer protein benefits but are often packed with artificial ingredients like excess sugar, fat, and sodium. Inspired by the concept of 'stunt food', food made solely to appear in social media (i.e. looks good but lacks any real nutritional value), these products prioritise flash over function.

Through this campaign, Maple Leaf Foods encourages consumers to think critically about the sources of their protein. It’s a rallying cry to move past flashy labels and choose foods that offer real, wholesome nutrition.

"As a Food & Nutrition Consultant and Mom of three active kids, I know how important proper protein is. Protein isn't just about keeping them full - it's essential fuel for their bodies, supporting muscle recovery, repair, and growth, as well as maintaining energy levels and helping build a strong immune system. While some "stunt protein" options are highly processed and packed with sugar, fat, and sodium, I prefer real, simple choices like Maple Leaf's shredded chicken or oven roasted turkey breast. They're convenient and help my family meet our protein needs for a healthy, active lifestyle." said Seanna Thomas, food and nutrition consultant (@seannathomasnutrition).





The campaign is digital-only and can be found across Maple Leaf Foods’ social media channels (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook).