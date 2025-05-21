senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Maple Leaf Foods Takes Aim at Gimmicky Protein Trends with #NotStuntProtein Campaign

21/05/2025
25
Share
In a bold digital push, the brand calls out flashy, overprocessed protein products and urges consumers to choose real, wholesome nutrition over hype

To call out and spark consumer awareness around the growing number of highly processed, gimmicky protein sources saturating the market, Maple Leaf Foods and creative agency Sid Lee introduced their latest online social campaign earlier this week: Stunt Protein. Or rather #NotStuntProtein.

Coined by Maple Leaf Foods and Sid Lee, 'Stunt Protein' refers to products that claim to offer protein benefits but are often packed with artificial ingredients like excess sugar, fat, and sodium. Inspired by the concept of 'stunt food', food made solely to appear in social media (i.e. looks good but lacks any real nutritional value), these products prioritise flash over function.

Through this campaign, Maple Leaf Foods encourages consumers to think critically about the sources of their protein. It’s a rallying cry to move past flashy labels and choose foods that offer real, wholesome nutrition.

To call out and spark consumer awareness around the growing number of highly processed, gimmicky protein sources saturating the market, Maple Leaf Foods and creative agency Sid Lee have introduced their latest online social campaign: Stunt Protein.

“As a Food & Nutrition Consultant and Mom of three active kids, I know how important proper protein is. Protein isn’t just about keeping them full - it’s essential fuel for their bodies, supporting muscle recovery, repair, and growth, as well as maintaining energy levels and helping build a strong immune system. While some “stunt protein” options are highly processed and packed with sugar, fat, and sodium, I prefer real, simple choices like Maple Leaf’s shredded chicken or oven roasted turkey breast. They’re convenient and help my family meet our protein needs for a healthy, active lifestyle.” said Seanna Thomas, food and nutrition consultant (@seannathomasnutrition).

The campaign is digital-only and can be found across Maple Leaf Foods’ social media channels (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook).

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Sid Lee
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Sid Lee
The F1 Movie
Tommy Hilfiger
05/06/2025
A Legacy In Motion
Gilles Villeneuve
30/05/2025
Candy vs Turkey
Maple Leaf Foods
21/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1