M&M Food Market Summer Campaign Serves Savings on Ice

In the peak heat of summer, M&M Food Market has dropped prices on over 150 items and then frozen them with help from Lifelong Crush to launch the new ‘Frozen for Good’ campaign.

As Canadians continue to navigate a challenging economic landscape marked by high living costs and persistent inflation, M&M Food Market is stepping in to help ease the strain on household budgets. With 75% of Canadians citing food affordability as a top concern, M&M Food Market is taking meaningful steps to help. The Canadian retailer is lowering prices on more than 150 popular items, so families can enjoy high-quality meals and promote it under its new ‘Frozen for Good’ initiative, developed in partnership with creative agency Lifelong Crush.

Tammy Sadinsky, vice president marketing and innovation, delved into the brand’s reasoning, stating, “We know how uncertain the economy feels right now, but good food shouldn’t be so susceptible to all those ups and downs. As an organisation that has always stood for ‘Helping make real food for real life’ we want to support Canadians during this challenging financial climate. That includes always standing for no artificial colours, sweeteners or flavours in any of our items.”

“We saw potential in the “Good” standing for so much more than the longevity of the price drop- it reflects M&M’s core values; their commitment to quality and nutrition, to supporting local communities and even helping Canadians reduce food waste with frozen alternatives”, said Christina Yu, partner and chief creative officer at Lifelong Crush.

Lifelong Crush developed the strategy and creative, and produced the campaign in-house, while partnering with Initiative Media, Reshift Media, and Hype PR. The campaign spans Connected TV, Digital Video, Social, Radio, Influencer marketing and In-store and runs from August 28, 2025 through to the holidays.

