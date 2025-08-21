senckađ
Nature’s Way Goes Straight to the Source in Plant-Based Omega-3 Campaign

21/08/2025
6
Share
Lifelong Crush re-writes the narrative for the campaign highlighting the simplicity of Nature's Way

Nature’s Way re-writes the narrative for plant-based omega-3 in latest NutraVege campaign, with new agency partner Lifelong Crush.

Until now, plant-based omega-3 has had difficulty standing out from fish-based formulas as a viable alternative.

In their latest campaign, Straight to the Source, Nature’s Way has taken a foundational step to increase awareness of the brand’s newly innovated algal formula that delivers 2X more EPA, marking a significant innovation in the category.

Tsege Gebreyohannes, Nature’s Way’s director of brand and digital, says “We launched our new innovative formulas this year, closing one of the biggest gaps for plant-based omega-3. So, there couldn't be a better time to reassure consumers that with NutraVege they can get the same Nature’s Way premium quality and efficacy they know and love, straight from nature’s original source”.

The campaign features ocean-themed digital and social creative, alongside a night time activation bringing NutraVege to Torontonians in the wild.

“The recent reformulation of NutraVege allows us to speak to omega-3 believers in a way that hasn’t been done before” says Geoff Gingerich, SVP strategy at Lifelong Crush. “We saw an opportunity in the consumer misconception around sources of omega-3. And while we don’t want to put down fish as a source, highlighting its origins was a fun creative challenge”.

Lifelong Crush produced the campaign in-house, along with Epitaph planning and buying media. The campaign includes Digital Banners, Social, and Experiential Video Projection and will run from August 21st until October 31st.

This marks the first collaboration between Nature’s Way and Lifelong Crush. A second brand-based assignment is currently in the works.

