Canadians Raise Their Elbows for Powerful Rally Cry

In a political climate where Canada’s sovereignty is suddenly a topic of conversation, one phrase is rallying the nation – ELBOWS UP.

So Peace Collective and Lifelong Crush have introduced a way for Canucks to wear our hearts on our sleeves in a polite yet powerful demonstration of Canadian pride. The upside-down elbow patch is designed to be ironed onto sleeves from coast-to-coast-to-coast and is only read correctly when you raise your elbow – making it the perfect symbol for a nation that won’t be pushed around.

Revived from Gordie Howe’s decades-old hockey expression and popularised again by Mike Myers on Saturday Night Live (SNL), as well as Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau, the phrase has re-emerged as a rallying cry in response to growing US talk of making Canada the 51st state. Now, Canadians can truly embrace the phrase not just in spirit but with their very own elbow patch.

The campaign launches with three videos that capture everyday moments where Canadians instinctively throw up their elbows as an act of defence. When we’re threatened, we can’t help but experience that “elbow-jerk” reaction. From reading a ‘51st state’ headline over morning coffee, to spotting it while scrolling through your phone, to hearing it over the radio in your car, each spot leads to the same thing – a patriotic elbow raise.

“With national pride at an all-time high, we felt this was the perfect moment to introduce a new kind of symbol – one that Canadians can wear,” said Yanal Dhailieh, founder and chief of peace at Peace Collective.

“This is about unity, not aggression,” said Christina Yu, partner and chief creative officer at Lifelong Crush. “We wanted to create something rooted in design and cultural pride.

The Elbows Up patch is a powerful movement that reminds everyone – Canadians may be polite, but we won’t be pushed around.

Elbows Up patches will be available starting Friday June 20th at Peace Collective retail locations and online here. Customers can choose a patch sewn onto a Home is Canada Hoodie or purchase one separately to apply to their existing wardrobe.

