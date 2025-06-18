MOCEAN Hires Ryan Bucci as Head of Creative, Brand & Social

MOCEAN, a full service creative agency and production company for entertainment and brands, has named Ryan Bucci as head of creative, brand and social. In his new role, Ryan will lead creative across brand and social clients such as PlayStation, North Italia, Cheesecake Factory, Waymo, Cicis Pizza, Amazon Prime Video, Universal, Netflix, Warner Bros, Discovery, and more.



With a career spanning iconic global brands including Michelob Ultra, Jordan Brand, Beats by Dre, Dunkin’, Beam Suntory, and IKEA, Ryan has consistently set new benchmarks in branded entertainment. Known for pushing creative boundaries across sports, music, and fashion, he has built a reputation for delivering innovative, culturally resonant storytelling that redefines how brands show up in the world.



Most recently, Ryan served as vice president, executive creative director at Publicis Groupe, where he led a team of 40 creatives across major enterprise accounts such as Campbell’s and Jim Beam. His work on Jim Beam’s 2024 football season campaign featuring Keegan-Michael Key drew critical acclaim, while his Emmy-winning McEnroe vs. McEnroe campaign stands as one of his most crowning achievements.



"Ryan’s track record speaks for itself, from Emmy-winning campaigns to genre-defining brand work, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Erica Coates, president at MOCEAN. “With his leadership and vision, we’re excited to push creative limits, expand our brand, gaming and social capabilities and build breakthrough work that resonates far beyond the brief.”



"MOCEAN has built a reputation for bold, culture-shaping work that truly moves people, and that’s exactly the kind of creative energy I’m drawn to. I’m excited to join a team that’s not only pushing the norm but doing it with purpose, craft, and heart. There’s so much opportunity to make meaningful, memorable work here, and I can’t wait to dive in." states Ryan Bucci, head of creative, brand and social at MOCEAN.



Ryan was recently named one of the top 100 creative directors by D&AD, securing the number nine spot; a testament to his continued influence on the global creative landscape. An avid yogi, gamer, and cultural connoisseur, Ryan brings a fresh perspective and deep expertise to inspire teams and craft award-winning campaigns that connect brands with audiences in meaningful ways.

