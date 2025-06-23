Jared Sapolin Joins MOCEAN as VP and Creative Director of Theatrical

​MOCEAN, a full service creative agency and production company for entertainment and brands, announced today the appointment of Jared Sapolin as vice president and creative director of theatrical.

Having previously worked for nearly a decade at Mark Woollen & Associates, Jared led creative on award-winning campaigns for The Substance, Severance, Dune, Pam & Tommy, La La Land, A Star is Born, Joker, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Weapons. Also, Jared creative directed Democracy Dies in Darkness—the first-ever Super Bowl commercial for The Washington Post narrated by Tom Hanks. Prior to that, he worked his way up from assistant to vice president of creative advertising at Sony Pictures over the course of 11 years on projects such as The Social Network, The Equalizer, Django Unchained, and the Tim Burton MoMA exhibit. He holds a BFA from NYU and currently resides in LA.

"We’re excited to welcome Jared to the MOCEAN team," said Adam Rosenblatt, president at MOCEAN. “His sharp creative instincts, wealth of entertainment experience and impressive body of work make him an incredible asset to the Theatrical division.”

"MOCEAN is a company I’ve long admired for its deep storytelling and artistic vision," states Jared Sapolin, vice president and creative director, Theatrical at MOCEAN. “I’m eager to hit the ground running, collaborate with this powerhouse team and continue to push the boundaries of theatrical marketing.”

Jared joins MOCEAN’s theatrical division as the team comes off of a winning streak having 11 nominations and three wins for The Golden Trailer awards, taking home trophies for their digital work on Deadpool & Wolverine, teaser score for The Madness, and horror poster for Azreal. The team also earned Shorty Awards nominations for Twisters and The Idea of You, brought home 25 Clio Awards and celebrated seven wins at the GEMA Awards in 2024.

