M+C Saatchi Appoints Global Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

​M+C Saatchi Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Jackie Stevenson as global chief strategy and innovation officer, reporting directly to global CEO Zaid Al-Qassab, effective 1 August 2025.

In this newly created global role, Jackie will lead business strategy for the Group, and ensure the M+C Saatchi proposition, capabilities and service offering deliver on future client needs. She will also develop new global partnerships and coordinate global revenue growth opportunities to drive impact across the M+C Saatchi network.

Jackie will join the M+C Saatchi Group global leadership team, and work in close partnership with the regional and specialism CEOs, clients, and partners. She will also lead the global marketing and communications function and chair the newly formed Global Growth Council.

This appointment represents a strategic investment in the Group’s future—driven by the belief that Cultural Power, paired with bold innovation and commercial clarity, creates the foundation for transformative growth.

Zaid Al-Qassab, global CEO, said, ‘I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to M+C Saatchi. Her client-first mindset, strategic expertise, and operational leadership make her the ideal person to shape our future growth—for our clients and our business. Jackie brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial spirit, global experience, and a strong grounding in both creativity and media, which will be invaluable as we evolve our offering, deepen our capabilities, and build a more connected, competitive Group. Her leadership will help us unlock new opportunities and ensure we’re delivering meaningful, culture-driven impact across every touchpoint.’

Jackie Stevenson, incoming global chief strategy and innovation officer, added,

‘M+C Saatchi Group is carving out a role at the cutting edge of culture, creativity, and technology where I believe the most powerful ideas are born. Their commitment to independence and relentless drive for innovation that performs for their clients is exciting, and they’re moving at speed. With a new engine built to unleash Cultural Power at every touchpoint and a fast-growing global footprint, the group is primed for the future, and I’m thrilled to join Zaid and the team to help shape the next chapter.’

Jackie brings an impressive track record to M+C Saatchi Group. After a long stint as MD of Craik Jones she co-founded full-service agency The Brooklyn Brothers, pioneering earned-first advertising with globally awarded campaigns such as the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso series for NBC and the culture-defining Inspired by Iceland.

Most recently, Jackie served as IPG’s chief growth officer, EMEA, leading the integration of IPG’s creative and communications capabilities with its media, data and technology infrastructure in the region.

A former president of WACL (Women in Advertising & Communications Leadership), a Campaign Female Frontiers Visionary Business Leader and winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Marketing Award by Women in Marketing, Jackie is known for driving innovative, culture-shaping work at the intersection of creativity and technology.

