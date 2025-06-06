senckađ
M+C Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders

06/06/2025
LBB shares the network's hopefuls for Cannes Lions 2025, including work for PUMA, LEGO and Dreams

"A diverse range of campaigns with innovative and impactful solutions. From gun violence to playful and powerful tech solutions, fostering inclusion within sporting communities, or making the impossible reality - each project demonstrates a unique way to connect with audiences. These campaigns stand out for their Cultural Power, boldness, and ability to spark meaningful change and engagement." M&C Saatchi Group


Alcro – The Colour Picker


M+C Saatchi: A tech-integrated billboard that captures the colour of the sky in real-time and converts it into pigment reference numbers – so you can literally buy the sky. Generating over 12000 new hues.


Standard Bank – The Undercover Ad


M+C Saatchi: Analysing Africa’s most played genres of music we created The Undercover Ad, 17 genre specific tracks that snuck their way into Africa’s most-loved playlists. Annoyingly catchy, smart, and a playful use of tech.


Dreams x Team GB – Performance Sleep Pods



M+C Saatchi: To help Team GB win more medals, Dreams developed The Dreams Sleep retreat featuring performance sleep pods for Olympic athletes – turning sleep into a performance edge. The result? One of their most awarded Olympics ever.


Gun Free South Africa - Bulletproof Park


M+C Saatchi: An outrageous solution to an even more outrageous problem of gun violence. A story about a “fake” idea that led to real systemic change, the campaign sparked outrage by publicising a concept about what was needed to protect the most vulnerable from the daily reality of stray bullets in South Africa.


PUMA - Community Threads


M+C Saatchi: Bringing together a disenfranchised street cricket community: PUMA’s ‘Community Threads’ project gave street cricket teams a unique identity inspired by their local surroundings. Bespoke jersey designs woven in distinctive patterns, textures, and colours from everyday landmarks in the players’ own neighbourhoods - turning street cricket into a bold statement of pride and belonging.


The Archewell Foundation - #NoChildLostToSocialMedia


M+C Saatchi: A powerful campaign giving voice to brave families sharing their stories of pain and destruction caused by harmful social media content, highlighting the dangers children face while using these platforms.


LEGO - The Impossible Drive


M+C Saatchi: The most technical LEGO Technic build ever: A real, 1:1, fully driveable McLaren P1 created from over 340,000 Technic pieces. Put to the test at the iconic Silverstone track by F1 superstar Lando Norris, in a high-octane launch event that brought together all the excitement, innovation, precision and jeopardy hallmarks of motorsport and LEGO Technic.

