M+C Saatchi's 2025 Cannes Contenders

Alcro – The Colour Picker

M+C Saatchi: A tech-integrated billboard that captures the colour of the sky in real-time and converts it into pigment reference numbers – so you can literally buy the sky. Generating over 12000 new hues.







Standard Bank – The Undercover Ad







M+C Saatchi: Analysing Africa’s most played genres of music we created The Undercover Ad, 17 genre specific tracks that snuck their way into Africa’s most-loved playlists. Annoyingly catchy, smart, and a playful use of tech.





Dreams x Team GB – Performance Sleep Pods

M+C Saatchi: To help Team GB win more medals, Dreams developed The Dreams Sleep retreat featuring performance sleep pods for Olympic athletes – turning sleep into a performance edge. The result? One of their most awarded Olympics ever.







Gun Free South Africa - Bulletproof Park





M+C Saatchi: An outrageous solution to an even more outrageous problem of gun violence. A story about a “fake” idea that led to real systemic change, the campaign sparked outrage by publicising a concept about what was needed to protect the most vulnerable from the daily reality of stray bullets in South Africa.





PUMA - Community Threads





M+C Saatchi: Bringing together a disenfranchised street cricket community: PUMA’s ‘Community Threads’ project gave street cricket teams a unique identity inspired by their local surroundings. Bespoke jersey designs woven in distinctive patterns, textures, and colours from everyday landmarks in the players’ own neighbourhoods - turning street cricket into a bold statement of pride and belonging.





The Archewell Foundation - #NoChildLostToSocialMedia





M+C Saatchi: A powerful campaign giving voice to brave families sharing their stories of pain and destruction caused by harmful social media content, highlighting the dangers children face while using these platforms.





LEGO - The Impossible Drive





M+C Saatchi: The most technical LEGO Technic build ever: A real, 1:1, fully driveable McLaren P1 created from over 340,000 Technic pieces. Put to the test at the iconic Silverstone track by F1 superstar Lando Norris, in a high-octane launch event that brought together all the excitement, innovation, precision and jeopardy hallmarks of motorsport and LEGO Technic.