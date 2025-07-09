Lynx Launches First Lower Body Spray with Pete Wicks, Chloe Burrows, and Joe Weller

​Lynx is shaking up the male fragrance space with the launch of its first-ever Lower Body Spray — a new innovative product developed in response to clear demand for more complete fragrance routines among men.

To kickstart a national conversation and create stand-out brand fame, Lynx has unveiled a giant boxer-shaped scented ball pit at Boxpark Shoreditch — asking the public the bold question: “Do you spray down there?” The experiential stunt forms part of an integrated campaign designed to challenge taboos, drive awareness and cement Lynx’s role as an innovator in male personal care.

To amplify the launch, Lynx teamed up with reality TV star Pete Wicks, joined by TV personality Chloe Burrows and content creator Joe Weller, who helped spark engagement on the ground and online, encouraging consumers to explore the brand’s new below-the-belt offering.

“Smelling good shouldn’t stop at your underarms. We’ve got skincare routines and haircare routines - so it makes sense to take the same care with the rest of our body. Lynx creating a product just for the lower body shows how much guys’ approach to looking — and smelling — good has evolved.” commented Pete Wicks

Ahead of the launch, Lynx surveyed 2,000 UK men to understand demand for more specialist products. The research uncovered that 98% want their lower body to smell as good as the rest of them, yet in the absence of dedicated products, some have resorted to makeshift, unproven and sometimes unsafe methods – air fresheners, apple cider vinegar and even heat rub – highlighting the need for a purpose-built, skin-safe alternative.

Insights also revealed a generational shift driving the growth opportunity: 82% of Millennial men and 79% of gen z have embraced below-the-belt care, compared with just 63% of gen x and even fewer among baby boomers and the silent generation. Younger consumers are also more open about sharing lower body fragrance tips – pointing to a more confident, inclusive approach to men’s routines that brands must respond to.

Lynx Lower Body Spray directly answers this demand. The product is specifically designed for lower body, free from alcohol, and offers up to 72-hour odour protection, with the British Skincare Foundation having validated Lynx’s research into skincare for this product. Lynx Lower Body Spray is available in Pear & Cedarwood and Coconut & Sandalwood scents in 100ml aerosol sprays.

“Seeing the DIY solutions men have been using highlights the risk of irritation and the importance of specialist formulations for more sensitive areas. A safe, dedicated product is long overdue.” said Dr Amos Ogunkoya, GP and hospital doctor

“Men are now prioritising fragrance as a key part of their daily routine to feel confident. Lynx’s Lower Body Spray range meets this demand with innovative scents designed to keep them smelling great from top to toe, reinforcing Lynx’s role as a leader in modern male fragrance space.” Josh Plimmer, Lynx marketing manager

By introducing a product tailored to an overlooked area of men's routines, Lynx is expanding the boundaries of the fragrance category – tapping into new usage moments, deepening brand relevance, and paving the way for continued category growth.

