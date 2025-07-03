Lucky Generals Welcomes Vairi MacLennan as Head of Content

​Lucky Generals has appointed Vairi MacLennan as head of content to supercharge its social and content division, as the agency looks to shape the future of creative and strategic excellence in the digital space.

The appointment comes at a time when the dominant approach to social content has been about speed, volume and lo-fi execution. But that is now starting to shift. Lucky’s approach, led by Vairi, will be driven by demand from creators and the most culturally fluent clients for better-crafted, higher-quality work that cuts through, creatively, strategically and with brand safety as a key consideration.

Vairi, who previously founded the content team at Mother and led social at Gordon Ramsay’s business, brings deep expertise in internet culture, content strategy and platform-native creativity. In her new role, she will be responsible for building Lucky Generals' social and content capabilities, helping the agency integrate high-quality social-first creative thinking across client work, drive new business, and elevate output across the board. She will also build a team that fuses creative excellence with deep digital instincts and championing diverse talent from outside the traditional adland talent pool.

Vairi said, “A lot of agencies have been throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks, but I believe there's a place for ideas and quality in the content space, especially right now. We're in a moment when we are seeing a shift towards crafted content in social spaces. Creators are building culture, not just jumping on it. In a sea of stuff, quality cuts through. Nailing it means blending creativity with content strategy – the social bit lies in how you roll it out, not how it's shot. Creative agencies are uniquely positioned to own this intersection.

“The internet can be a magical place for connection and joy where people find others they can relate to and feel represented by – which still feels like a rare and joyful thing in online spaces.”, I love building teams that are as chronically online as I am, bringing together people from non-traditional ad backgrounds who live and breathe internet culture, and giving them the freedom to create things people genuinely want to watch and engage with.”

​Cressida Holmes-Smith, CEO at Lucky Generals, said, “Social is no longer just a line item on a media plan, it’s now where the best ideas are being built, shared, and live. With Vairi on board, we’re bringing serious firepower to this ambition. She combines creative and strategic rigour with a deep understanding of platform culture and the pace of social demands. She’s done this before, building content capabilities from the ground up at agencies that value both craft and bold thinking. This isn’t a bolt-on - it’s central to who we are and where we’re headed.”

