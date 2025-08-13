Sky Bet Elevates Match Day Rituals Into Cinematic Love Letter to Fans

As the new football season kicks off, Sky Bet and Anomaly have announced their latest collaboration in the form of a new campaign and an evolution of the ‘For the fans’ platform, ‘Not for everyone. For the fans.’

The campaign paints a hard line on the pitch; sports fandom is an appreciation and devotion that not everyone understands. You either get it, or you don’t. Recognising the intensity, resilience and dedication of football fans, the work is a visceral celebration of the emotional highs, lows, and soggy burgers which define true fandom.

When you talk about celebrating fandom with complete authenticity, you can’t then go and cast a bunch of actors and fake it; so everyone featured across the campaign is a real football fan, channelling some of their greatest highs (and lows) on camera. The same went for our key collaborators: Lifelong Brentford fan and multi award-winning director Elliott Power collides fever pitch and fever dream, elevating match day rituals into iconic tableaus of football fandom. The campaign also features stunning OOH captured in and around real matches by Arsenal fan and award-winning photographer Jane Stockdale, and Club Atlético Huracán fan Daniela Spina.

The work continues the bold cinematic style previously used in Sky Bet’s ‘The G.O.A.T. is a Horse’ creative platform for their horse racing communications.

The campaign will appear in cinema, large D/OOH (from London's Piccadilly Lights to the Birmingham Archway) and press ads. There are also strong AV partnerships with Sky and ITV, reinforcing Sky Bet's positioning as an entertainment platform.

​Toby Allen, CCO and partner at Anomaly said, “Not everyone is a football fan, and not everyone gets fans the way Sky Bet does. This campaign is a love letter to them. Shot with cinematic intensity that puts fans on a pedestal with players, and elevates the lowly pregame burger van to a shrine. It treats fandom with the reverence it deserves but so rarely gets. Not everyone will get it, and that’s the whole point.”

Katie Bradshaw, marketing director at Sky Bet said, “Following the successful launch of our ‘For the Fans’ brand positioning in 2024, we wanted to take the proposition and our understanding and appreciation of football fandom to the next level with the ‘Not for everyone. For the fans’ creative platform. It’s a bold and distinctive approach, which will elevate Sky Bet within the betting category. This is the first time a Sky Bet campaign rolls product propositions together with brand messaging, bringing AccaFreeze, Super Sub, DRTV and Safer Gambling above the line under one unifying creative platform, celebrating all the reasons why Sky Bet is the number one choice for football fans everywhere.”

With the 2025–26 football season underway, 'Not For Everyone. For the Fans.' will roll out nationally across TV, VOD, Audio, outdoor, print, digital, social media and with activations planned throughout the season.

