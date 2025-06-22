Live Updating Billboards Let New Zealand Commuters Know How Close A Macca's Run Is

DDB Aotearoa and Macca’s New Zealand have launched their ‘Yum Only Takes a Moment’ out of home campaign, an experience that uses LUMO’s live-updating technology to show just how little time it takes to turn the standard trip into a delicious one.

Working with Google Maps and Macca’s API Drive Thru data, the travel times on each billboard will update in real time, activating during peak hour traffic to target hungry commuters. Not only will the data take into account traffic estimates, but it’ll also include your closest Macca’s Drive Thru wait time.

Macca’s head of brand and media, Leigh Benvie, said, ”The Macca’s brand is strongest when it shows up in super relatable ways. Traffic is never fun, but with Macca’s on your mind, it might be slightly more palatable.

“This campaign is the perfect way to brighten our customers commute, while using clever technology to calculate real-time traffic and Drive Thru data, encouraging commuters with rumbling tummies to break the monotony of their daily drive.”

DDB Aotearoa’s executive creative director, Rory McKecknie, said the team loved being able to use data to highlight their creativity.

“We went in a different direction with this purely out of home campaign, playing with data as opposed to real-life imagery,” Rory said.

“Each billboard aims to encourage the magical feeling you get when you decide to make a Macca’s stop on your way home – making your journey just a little brighter, and a lot more tasty for so little time.”

Not only is the campaign a bit different from your regular out of home roll-out, it’s also award- winning -- earning DDB Creative’s team a silver in the 2024 LUMO Pixel Awards.

‘Yum Only Takes a Moment’ launches from today, in the main metros across Aotearoa – Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

