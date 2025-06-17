Little Dish Unites with Parents to Celebrate Reality of Feeding Young Children

The reality of mealtimes with little kids has been captured and celebrated in a humorous new OOH activation by healthy children’s food brand Little Dish.

The ad, created by Insiders, uses the bright and colourful Guaranteed to be eaten by kids* creative from the brand’s recent OOH campaign - but takes the idea one step further.

The ‘terms and conditions’ on the new ad in East London are all sourced from real families via the company’s loyal Instagram community and are spilling off the bottom of the main billboard.

Little Dish worked with their nutritionist Charlotte Stirling-Reed (@sr_nutrition) to source the T&Cs and find the funniest and most ‘creative’ ways kids like to enjoy their food at the dinner table.

The ad promises that Little Dish meals are Guaranteed to be eaten by kids*

*As long as they can eat with their sun hat and slippers on. Everyday. Whatever the weather. Only after all the animal toys have been lined up and fed in order. Only if dinner is Fish Pie. With gravy. At 7am. Etc. Etc.

Sophie Giddings, marketing director at Little Dish, explained, “As parents ourselves we understand the highs and lows of kids’ mealtimes only too well and knew the campaign had to be authentic to truly connect with parents. We asked our community to help us, and they didn’t disappoint. We could have easily filled another 10 billboards with all the brilliant mealtime rituals they shared with us!”

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, Little Dish nutritionist, added, “I love the honesty and creativity of this campaign - though as any parent knows, we can never outdo the creativity of our kids at mealtimes. I had great fun choosing the winning T&Cs and helping Little Dish relieve the pressure on parents to have perfect mealtimes by celebrating the messy brilliance of feeding little ones.”

Josh Clarricoats, co-founder at Insiders, said, “This is such a great example of media and creative working brilliantly together. The use of two billboards, because we really can’t fit all the kids’ T&Cs onto one, just highlights the simple truth of this campaign, and makes the creative stand out even more. Thanks to everyone involved in making this happen - and most of all, for the kids and their endless creativity when it comes to mealtimes.”

