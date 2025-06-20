senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Capture Expense Frees Finance Teams from Receipt Misery with Funny OOH Campaign

20/06/2025
The bold campaign was created with Insiders and photographed by Joe Giacomet

Software firm Capture Expense has launched a photography-led OOH campaign to celebrate and sympathise with finance managers - the poor souls who have spent their working lives burdened by expenses.

The B2B work, running across the TFL network and online across the UK, shows that finance managers aren’t naturally boring - but they’ve just been trapped in mind-numbing expense systems and piles of receipts for years. But with Capture Expense, they can finally be free.

Photography for the campaign helps with instant recognition of the central idea that expenses are boring. Ads feature stylised characters who look like they truly never want to handle another lunch receipt again. The campaign was shot by Joe Giacomet, the photographer recently behind campaigns for Hilltop Honey, Geeta’s, Original Source and TK Maxx.

Against a background colour reflecting the brand, taglines offer pithy takes such as ‘You’d be boring too, if you had to spend days chasing Susan for her sandwich receipts’, ‘You might not have time for hobbies either, after spending every Friday evening hunting down John’s misplaced receipts’ and ‘You try sounding interesting after eight hours untangling the expenses from Hugo’s long business lunches.’

“This is our first OOH campaign” said James Rowell, founder at Capture Expense. “We are all about taking the pain out of the boring job of expenses - so we wanted to lean into that idea with our creative, making something funny and high quality that would elicit a moment of recognition and understanding. We want finance managers to know that we understand, and can help bring a little joy back into their lives with our software.”

Josh Clarrioats, co-founder at Insiders added, “Everyone says that B2B ads shouldn’t be boring - but 99% of them still are. But reaching finance managers in this way, with high quality commissioned photography and witty copy - and perfect placement across the TFL network - shows that B2B can be as creative and ambitious as any other sector.

“The ads have great personality and speak to a real truth - as our finance manager can well attest (sorry Rich). Why should B2C brands have all the fun?”

