Little Dish Celebrates the Reality of Mealtimes with Little Kids

Healthy children’s food brand Little Dish has launched its first ever major brand building ads with a clever, funny OOH, radio and digital campaign capturing and celebrating the reality of mealtimes with young children.

The work, launching on radio, OOH and online across the UK features a bold headline claim: ‘Guaranteed to be eaten by kids’ - but of course, there’s a catch.

As with all bold headlines, there are terms and conditions - and these ones are inspired by the toughest negotiators out there - kids themselves.

The T&Cs include ‘As long as they can wear their wellies at the table’, ‘As long as it is served on the pink plate’ and ‘As long as Dad does his funny dance first,’’ among many others.

OOH creative is bright and colourful, while cleverly-written radio ads , fronted by best-selling author, actress and Happy Mum, Happy Baby founder and podcast host, Giovanna Fletcher, play with the convention of long T&Cs more familiar to insurance and finance ads.

The work is part of a major push from Little Dish to reach new parents, who haven’t yet discovered their fresh kids’ meals in the chilled aisle, as the brand positions itself as an ally to parents in the trickiest years of parenthood.



​Insiders was tasked with supporting the brand’s accelerated growth ambitions by bringing to life exactly how Little Dish stands shoulder to shoulder with burnt-out parents during the survival years and can support them with healthy, fresh food they can trust to help ease the pressures of family life.

The eye-catching OOH, and disruptive radio and digital campaign will be supported by a significant investment in retail media, to support the full path to purchase and help parents find Little Dish meals in the chilled aisle at the supermarket.

Sophie Giddings, marketing director at Little Dish, explained, “There are so many parents out there who don’t yet know about Little Dish but could benefit from feeding our meals. We shouldn’t be a secret kept just for our loyal following of those in the know. So, I wanted to spread the word and create something that really stood out, grabbed attention and made parents feel good.

“Working with Insiders, they absolutely understood the messy, exhilarating, stressful survival years we all face with young kids - and you can see this reflected in the brilliant campaign. The idea instantly resonated with all of us - celebrating the joy of having kids.

“And by sharing the reality of mealtimes with young children and celebrating the unique qualities they bring to the table, we hope this campaign offers busy parents, and caregivers a moment of light relief when they’re trying to keep all the plates spinning.”

Josh Clarricoats, co-founder at Insiders added, “Kids love to keep their parents on their toes - especially at mealtimes - as frustrating as that might be for their frazzled parents. And with this campaign we were able to play with that tension to create something instantly recognisable, understandable and funny.”

“The campaign had to immediately connect with parents - and let them know that Little Dish was absolutely on their side and could offer them a helping hand at mealtimes.

“Little Dish has a huge market opportunity - there are so many more parents of small children who are struggling to balance everything - and being able to have a healthy and quick meal option is something that can make life that bit easier. Having just become a parent myself, Little Dish is soon to become a staple in my household.”

