Little Caesars Enlists George Kittle and Deal Deer to Deliver The Real Deal

As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is defending its turf in the ongoing QSR 'value wars' with a new creative platform positioning the brand as 'The Real Deal' - offering more flavour, more fun and more food for your money. Introducing the Deal Deer: a semi-photorealistic and weirdly self-aware antlered steed who literally crashes into scenes to alert fans to the latest deals.



The first spot of the NFL season, from McKinney, features 49ers tight end George Kittle riding the Deal Deer through a living room window to promote the new Pizza!Pizza! Deal. After dropping the offer, the deer abruptly spirals into an emotional confession about the struggles of not having thumbs. He may be strong enough to carry an NFL athlete on his back, but emotionally, his hide is thin.



“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the NFL for a fourth year, connecting with fans through the universal love of pizza and football,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “This season, we’re bringing even more value to the table - starting with the return of our iconic Pizza!Pizza! offer to kick things off. It’s our way of making game day even better for fans nationwide, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality, affordability and unforgettable moments all season long.”

For the 2025 season, Little Caesars is strengthening its NFL presence with a renewed line up of high-profile talent. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returns in the first commercial of the year to declare Little Caesars is the Real Deal. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will also return as part of key marketing efforts highlighting Little Caesars’ position as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. New this year, Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley will be featured in a co-branded campaign with Pepsi, launching this season. Together, these partnerships reinforce the brand’s commitment to delivering unmatched value and memorable fan experiences at the intersection of football and pizza.



Little Caesars is also partnering with select NFL teams to feature specialised branding and in-game activations in their local markets throughout the season. Participating teams include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.



In its fourth year, Little Caesars is also bringing back the popular Pizza!Pizza! Pregame, a fan-favourite tradition where guests can earn our best rewards simply by ordering and enjoying Little Caesars. Launching exclusively in the Little Caesars app starting on September 4th, guests can complete the Pizza! Pizza! Pregame Challenges on NFL gamedays to earn their share of over $5 million in rewards and prizes.



Little Caesars and the NFL remain committed to making a meaningful impact beyond the field. This year, the Little Caesars® Love Kitchen®, a mobile pizza kitchen dedicated to serving communities in need, celebrated 40 years of giving back. As part of the ongoing partnership, the Love Kitchen will travel to key NFL event cities throughout the season, working alongside the league to provide fresh, hot pizza to individuals and families facing hardship - continuing a proud legacy of compassion and community service.



The first serving will celebrate the start of the 2025 regular season in the home of Super Bowl LIX Champions the Philadelphia Eagles on September 3rd, partnering with Philadelphia non-profit Project HOME.